Nazir Chohan, others granted bail in terrorism case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan and eight others in a case pertaining to terrorism and attacking policemen.

According to details, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abhar Gul Khan announced the reserved verdict in a case related to attack on policemen in Lahore.

The ATC approved the bail of former Punjab lawmaker Nazir Chohan and eight others, subject to submission of a surety bond worth Rs100,000 each. It is pertinent to mention here that Chohan was arrested in relation to an armed clash between the PTI and PML-N workers during the by-election to PP-167.

Earlier in June, the son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was injured after PML-N candidate Chohan attacked a party office in Lahore during election campaign. PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar had claimed that their office in PP-167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

 

