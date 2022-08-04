NATIONAL

Hate speech plea: SC asks petitioner to ‘come prepared next time’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed petitioner in the case of making provocative speeches against the state institutions by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders to come to the court next time prepared about some important questions related to the case.

The court asked Qausain Faisal, the petitioner, as how Article 184/3 could be invoked for an individual when the said article was related to public interest. “Please let the court know which basic human rights PTI leaders have violated through these hate speeches,” the court asked the petitioner.

The SC asked as to why the petitioner did not approach the forum concerned first if he thought that the defendant was guilty of breaching the laws. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said categorically as to why the court should hear this petition. “Will from now on the apex court should start hearing the cases of injury to human feelings?” he questioned.

He further said there must have been media reports on these remarks. “This is another thing that only few media houses are reporting facts these days,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that no harm was done to the superior judiciary by such “inciting remarks.” SC had the right to initiate contempt of court proceedings in the case. “The court will start these proceedings when it deems necessary,” he said, and addressing the petitioner added, “Your job was to inform the court, which you have done. And that’s it.”

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case until first week of September.

 

 

Staff Report

