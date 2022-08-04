World

China resolutely rebuke G7 statement over Taiwan region

By Agencies

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday slammed the so-called statement of the G7 foreign ministers and the EU high representative over China’s Taiwan region following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, saying it “calls white black.”

Wang made the remarks as he attended the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The joint statement issued on Wednesday, claimed China’s “escalatory response” to Pelosi’s visit risks increasing tensions across the Taiwan Strait while calling on China not to “unilaterally change the status quo by force” in the region.

The Chinese foreign minister refuted the G7’s groundless accusations against China’s reasonable and legitimate initiatives to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The statement of the G7 foreign ministers calls white black, confuses right and wrong, and makes groundless accusations against China’s reasonable and lawful measures to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity. How do they have such rights? Who gives them that right?” said Wang.

He pointed out it is the U.S. who stirs up trouble, provokes crisis and continues to escalate tensions, adding U.S. blatant provocation has set a bad precedent.

“If there is no correction and no countermeasures, will the principle of non-interference in internal affairs still exist? Should international law be upheld? How should regional peace be guaranteed?” Wang asked.

He also called on the international community to oppose any moves challenging the one-China principle, and unite to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at a regular press conference on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also lashed out at the G7 countries over its so-called statement, saying the hypocrisy and ugliness of the G7 have been fully exposed as they have turned a blind eye to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit before it happened, but have now jumped up to accuse China when it is taking actions of justice.

Hua reiterated that China has the right to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying U.S. acts seriously undermined the one-China principle as well as China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The fundamental cause of the current tension across the Taiwan Strait is that the U.S., who in disregard of China’s strong opposition and solemn representations, connived at the visit of the No. 3 official of the U.S. government to China’s Taiwan region aboard a U.S. military aircraft,” she stressed.

Responding to the claim in the G7 statement that “it is normal and routine for legislators from their countries to travel internationally,” Hua said that China always firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the region of Taiwan and countries who have diplomatic relations with China, and the one-China principle is an important political foundation for the seven countries to establish diplomatic ties with China.

The heads of the legislatures of the seven countries are supposed to follow the foreign policies that the governments acknowledge and commit to, she noted.

Previous articlePDM files reference against Imran, seeks disqualification
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China launches terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite

China successfully launched a terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite and two other satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province...
Read more
World

Posters urging people to mark August 5 as Black Day appeared in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters continue to appear in various parts of the territory urging the people to mark August...
Read more
World

August 5, darkest day in recent history of Kashmir: Nayeem Khan

NEW DELHI: Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan has said that August 5, 2019 marks the beginning of Indian settler colonialism that...
Read more
NATIONAL

World stands in solidarity with China over Pelosi’s ‘provocative’ visit

ISLAMABAD: The international community has voiced support for China's defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity following the visit by U.S. House of Representatives...
Read more
World

US blacklists Vladimir Putin’s partner Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva

The United States has blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s purported Olympic gymnast girlfriend in the latest round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Described...
Read more
World

China carries out military drills around Taiwan island in response to Pelosi’s ‘farce’ visit

BEIJING: China on Wednesday conducted a series of naval-air joint drills around the Taiwan island in response to what has been seen as a reckless and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Cabinet principally decide to send ‘declaration’ to SC against PTI: Marriyum

-- Committee formed to consider survey for rehabilitation, reconstruction plan ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Thursday principally decided to send a “declaration” against the Pakistan...

Reverse illegal, unilateral action of Aug 5, Pakistan urges India

Mari Petroleum registers record sales of Rs. 95 billion for financial year 2021-22

Nazir Chohan, others granted bail in terrorism case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.