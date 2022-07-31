Relief work underway in floods hit cities: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army and its Frontier Corps agency continued relief work in various flood-hit areas across the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding its troops were also providing medical assistance and opening up communication infrastructure.

It said that as per the condition of the prevailing rivers, all were flowing normally except the Indus river which it said witnessed a low-level flooding at Attock, Tarbela, Chashma, and Guddu.

A similar situation at Warsak and a medium flood at Nowshehra in the Kabul river were also recorded.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133mm of rain was recorded in Mardan followed by Mohmand which reported 85 mm of rain. Dewatering efforts were carried out in Mardan whereas flash floods were reported in drains of Mohmand district.

In southern Punjab, all hill torrents were flowing normally except for some increased flow in Mithawan, Kaha and Sanghar Hill torrents.

The local army commanders visited Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan where relief items were distributed among people affected by flooding. The medical camps were also established in both districts.

In Balochistan, complete connectivity of Gandava was restored and there was no isolated area in Gandava and its surroundings. The medical camp treated some 115 patients.

In Khuzdar, the M8 motorway was still closed and work on its opening was underway.

Moreover, the field medical camp in Hafizabad treated some 145 people.

In Naseerabad, there was no rain recorded throughout the day and relief activities were underway for the affected population of Babakot and Gandakha.

The forces also distributed rations and cooked food among flood victims whereas the field medical camp in Gandakha treated various patients.

In Chaman, no rain was recorded and Bab-e-Dosti was fully functional. In Noshki, no rain was recorded on Sunday in the area where relief efforts were underway for the stranded population. Moreover, cooked meals were served to over 1,000 people. The N-40 was damaged at three places which was repaired and traffic had resumed.

In Lasbela, the situation was stabilizing as no rain was reported in the area. As many as five field medical camps were providing medical care in Naka, Bela, Duddar, Hub and Gadani. The affected N-25 route was opened whereas repair work on bridges was underway.

The General Officer Commanding at Gawadar visited Hub and Uthal.

And also two sorties of MI-17 were conducted and 1,500 kilogrammes of ration items were distributed in Hub and Uthal.

In Qila Saifullah, rainfall was reported in the entire Kila Saifullah District. In Muslim Bagh, a Field Medical camp was established at Khazina treated more than 200 patients.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, two mudslides were reported near Sikandarabad at Karakorum Highway (KKH) where the road was opened for one-way traffic by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).