PML-Q CWC ‘removes’ Ch Shujaat, Tariq Cheema as party head, secretary-general

By Mian Abrar
Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain (L), President of pro-Musharraf Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) party chats with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi during their party meeting in Islamabad on February 23, 2008. Pakistan's new government will name its choice for prime minister in early March, as uncertainty surrounded the future of key US ally President Pervez Musharraf. The two biggest parties to emerge after Monday's parliamentary election have been weighing their choice for premier after agreeing to form a coalition. AFP PHOTO/Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— Ch Salik terms move as ‘illegal, in violation of party Constitution’

LAHORE: Central Working Committee (CWC) of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday claimed to have removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president while the meeting also removed Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of Secretary General.

However, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain termed the move as illegal and in violation of the party’s Constitution under which the party’s General Council could take any such step.

“I wonder at the audacity of the illegal move. How the party’s provincial chapter could remove the central president and secretary-general. It’s a move in violation of the party Constitution and have no legal grounds,” Ch Salik Hussain told Pakistan Today.

The move comes in wake of deepening rifts between Chaudhrys of Gujrat who have been termed as icons of brotherhood and carrying family unity and traditions. However, recent events have seen Shujaat and Pervez Elahi falling apart, with Shujaat supporting the PML-N and Elahi joining Imran Khan’s PTI.

Meanwhile, sources in the PML-Q told Pakistan Today that a meeting of the PML-Q central working committee was held here chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

The meeting decided to hold new party elections in ten days. For inter-party elections, a five-member Election Commission was established while Jahangir A Joja will be the Election Commissioner.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that it was an emergency meeting on short notice. A requisition was received to convene the meeting, he added.

Kamil said the meeting was convened today after the consultation of the legal wing, there was a requisition of more people than the quorum. He further said that 83 people participated in the meeting today, four to five resolutions were passed after a long consultation, adding that the actions of three gentlemen proved to be very harmful for the party.

There was a long-standing relationship with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Cheema said. He also said that in the meeting it was decided to remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president.

The decisions of the executive body give power to all officials, Kamil said. He said that PML-Q also decided to remove Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post.

Immediate elections will be held in the party and in regard to this, a five-member Election Commission has been appointed, said Kamil Ali Agha.

As Parvaiz Ealhi became the Chief Minister, the post of Speaker has become vacant, so in the Punjab Assembly, the party will extend its full support to PTI s Sibatin Khan as Speaker. All the members will vote for Sibatin Khan, he said.

Kamil Ali Agha said, “This is an unpleasant situation for us”. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain s health is affecting his decision making power.

Kamil lashed out at Tariq Bashir Cheema, claiming that Cheema is doing conspiracy and using party for his own interest.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

