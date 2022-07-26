NATIONAL

Sharjeel announces another bus route from July 27

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced another route of Intra-District Peoples Bus Service (PBS) from July 27.

The PBS busses will operate between Nazimabad’s 5 Star Chowrangi to Shan Chowrangi area of Korangi district. The 33 kilometre long route 3 passes through KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Eid Gah, Liaquatabad 10, Isa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road and KPT Interchange localities of the metropolis.

Under the PBS project buses were already plying on three routes of the metropolis, from Model Colony to Tower, North Karachi to Indus Hospital and Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Malir Cantt. 

All the arrangements in this regard were reviewed and finalized in a meeting held here with the provincial minister in chair. Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, Project Director NRTC Soheb Shafiq and others were also present in the meeting.

The meeting decided to conduct a survey for Route No. 11 that covers areas of Boat Basin, American Consulate, Maripur, Kemari and Lyari.

Sharjeel Memon while addressing the meeting directed the concerned officials to carry out necessary works at the earliest as he wanted progress on the new routes in a couple of days.

Pakistan People’s Party was taking practical steps to modernise the public transport system in Karachi and completion of BRTs and People’s Inter-District Bus Service project would help solving long-standing transport problem of the citizens of Karachi, he said.

Previous articleTraders demand the withdrawal of fixed sales tax on electricity bills
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Traders demand the withdrawal of fixed sales tax on electricity bills

RAWALPINDI: Trade bodies of the Rawalpindi city Tuesday demanded the government to withdraw the fixed sales tax proposed in the federal budget 2022-23...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, Hamza skip money laundering case hearing

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday skipped proceedings of a money laundering case against them in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PMD forecasts thunderstorms in Karachi as low-pressure areas to move to Balochistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi as the low-pressure area today likely to move to Baluchistan coastal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan logs 371 fresh coronavirus cases

Pakistan has reported 371 fresh Coronavirus cases, while a single death during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation will reject those who rejected court’s verdict: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the whole nation will reject those who have rejected the court’s verdict. Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sheikh Rasheed urges PDM parties to name their ‘favorite judges’

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed has expressed his indignation for calling the bench headed by CJP as a ‘fixed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PMD forecasts thunderstorms in Karachi as low-pressure areas to move to...

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi as the low-pressure area today likely to move to Baluchistan coastal...

Pakistan logs 371 fresh coronavirus cases

Nation will reject those who rejected court’s verdict: Qureshi

Sheikh Rasheed urges PDM parties to name their ‘favorite judges’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.