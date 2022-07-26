World

Saudi crown prince touts vertical living in NEOM’s zero-carbon city

By Reuters
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives for a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May (not pictured) in number 10 Downing Street on March 7, 2018 in London, England. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made wide-ranging changes at home supporting a more liberal Islam. Whilst visiting the UK he will meet with several members of the Royal family and the Prime Minister. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

JEDDAH: The zero-carbon city that Saudi Arabia plans to build at NEOM will vertically layer homes, offices, public parks and schools within a mirrored facade stretching over 170 km (150 miles), the crown prince said on Monday in remarks carried by the state media.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first unveiled plans for “The Line” in January 2021, the first major construction project for the $500 billion NEOM business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world’s top oil exporter.

The city, 200 metres wide and running on “100 percent renewable energy,” will also include a high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes. It will eventually accommodate 9 million residents, state news agency SPA cited him as saying.

“The city’s vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities,” the prince said. “The designs of The Line embody how urban communities will be in the future in an environment free from roads, cars and emissions.”

The prince had said last year that the project’s infrastructure would cost $100 billion to $200 billion. SPA did not provide any updated figures.

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is the cornerstone investor in NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea with several zones, including industrial and logistics areas, planned for completion in 2025.

Previous articlePaul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor and father of Mira Sorvino, dies
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor and father of Mira Sorvino, dies

LOS ANGELES: US actor Paul Sorvino, famous for his role in the gangster classic "Goodfellas" and the father of actress Mira Sorvino, has died...
Read more
World

‘Overwhelming’: Survivors reflect on pope’s Indigenous abuse apology

MASKWACIS: Some seemed far away, others wept or applauded: a great wave of emotion swept through the crowd on Monday in western Canada's Maskwacis...
Read more
World

Chinese astronauts set up new lab on space station

BEIJING: Astronauts entered the new lab module of China's space station for the first time Monday, in a major step towards completing the orbital...
Read more
World

U.S. ICE surveillance scandal might be ‘tip of iceberg’: says China

The recent research report exposing the scandal of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) surveillance of Americans might be just "the tip of...
Read more
World

Lavrov reassures Egypt over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances to Egypt over Russian grain supplies during a visit to Cairo on Sunday amid uncertainty over a deal...
Read more
World

Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms

Russia said its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port central to a landmark grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons, after the attack sparked...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.