Saudi crown prince touts vertical living in NEOM’s zero-carbon city

JEDDAH: The zero-carbon city that Saudi Arabia plans to build at NEOM will vertically layer homes, offices, public parks and schools within a mirrored facade stretching over 170 km (150 miles), the crown prince said on Monday in remarks carried by the state media.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first unveiled plans for “The Line” in January 2021, the first major construction project for the $500 billion NEOM business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world’s top oil exporter.