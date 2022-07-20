NAB authorizes conducting various inquiries sans sharing details

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized conducting various inquiries against different suspects on the charges of inflicting huge losses to the national exchequer, said NAB spokesman.

In a statement, he said the inquiries were authorized in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board meeting (EBM) presided over by Acting Chairman Zahir Shah.

The details of the authorized inquiries were not being shared with media in compliance with newly enacted NAB Act 2022 as the bureau only believes in performing its duties according to the law and constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan.

NAB chairman has directed that all the inquiries and investigations should be completed within the framework of the constitution and law.

It may be mentioned here that all the inquiries and investigations were initiated on the basis of alleged allegations which were not final. The decision to proceed ahead with the cases was taken after taking into account both sides of the picture, so that all the requirements of justice could be followed according to law.

The meeting was attended by Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, Director General Operations and other senior officers of NAB.