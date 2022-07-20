NATIONAL

NAB authorizes conducting various inquiries sans sharing details

By News Desk

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized conducting various inquiries against different suspects on the charges of inflicting huge losses to the national exchequer, said NAB spokesman.

In a statement, he said the inquiries were authorized in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board meeting (EBM) presided over by Acting Chairman Zahir Shah.

The details of the authorized inquiries were not being shared with media in compliance with newly enacted NAB Act 2022 as the bureau only believes in performing its duties according to the law and constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan.

NAB chairman has directed that all the inquiries and investigations should be completed within the framework of the constitution and law.

It may be mentioned here that all the inquiries and investigations were initiated on the basis of alleged allegations which were not final. The decision to proceed ahead with the cases was taken after taking into account both sides of the picture, so that all the requirements of justice could be followed according to law.

The meeting was attended by Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, Director General Operations and other senior officers of NAB.

Previous articleKarachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

After monsoon rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Pakistan in the last two weeks, killing many in Sindh and Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC rejects D.G. NAB’s plea against PAC summon

A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition of Director General NAB Shahzad Saleem against notices calling him in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farah Gogi’s counsel terms graft case against his client ‘political victimization’

Calling filing of the corruption reference against Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, the friend of former first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi, a glaring...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticises govt over rupee devaluation

Former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi has criticised the coalition government over rupee devaluation, saying that the current regime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Auditor General raises objections against three uplift projects

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan has raised Rs1.5 billion worth financial objections on three uplift projects of the Peshawar Development Authority for not...
Read more
NATIONAL

FAFEN terms Punjab by-polls turnout ‘impressive’

ISLAMABAD: The 49.7% voter turnout in the by-election on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly has been termed "impressive" by the Free and Fair...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticises govt over rupee devaluation

Former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi has criticised the coalition government over rupee devaluation, saying that the current regime...

Auditor General raises objections against three uplift projects

FAFEN terms Punjab by-polls turnout ‘impressive’

Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common values: Kh Asif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.