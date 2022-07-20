592 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death reported: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The health officials on Wednesday said that 592 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country with the positivity ratio of 2.78 percent during the past 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), out of the total 502 patients, 163 patients were in critical condition while one death was reported from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges.

He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission.

He said that in view of the global pandemic situation the Central Health Establishment (CHE) should stringently monitor the health status of incoming passengers at points of entry. He added that CHE will be strengthened to enhance its functionality.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautions including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. He also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.