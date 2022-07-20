World

Lucknow police arrest four Muslim men for offering prayers at Lulu Mall

By Agencies

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow police have arrested four Muslim men who allegedly offered prayers at the city’s newly-opened Lulu Mall.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Rehan, Aatif Khan, Mohammad Luqman and Mohammad Noman.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate claimed that they identified the accused persons after checking surveillance footage from the mall. All four have been sent into judicial custody, the police said.

On July 12, Hindutva handles and RSS mouthpiece Organiser shared on social media a video of some persons offering namaz at the mall. Following a hate campaign by Hindutva groups, the police filed a first information report on July 14 against unidentified persons under various sections of Indian Penal Code.

Members of the Hindutva outfit Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha protested outside the gate of the mall on July 14. They had demanded permission from the authorities to chant a Hindu religious slogan, the Hanuman Chalisa, near the mall.

