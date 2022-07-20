Opinion

Impact of power crisis on business sector

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The soaring power crisis in the country in this extreme weather and suffocating conditions is making it difficult for the people to manage their everyday living. Loadshedding in the locality where I live is done every other hour, and it is all but impossible to plan anything.
I have an ailing mother at home whose oxygen supply must be ensured continuously. However, owing to the crippling power crisis, I have to keep the generator running as a backup round-the-clock which is adding to the expenses. As for the income, it has gone down by more than 30 per cent. I run a small business of atta chakki. With loadshedding of 12 hours every day, operational hours have been reduced, meaning my income has reduced. Besides, employees in my shop cannot be asked to work 24 hours, and for the eight hours that they spend at work, we do not have power for half that time, which means productivity has gone down drastically.
Adding to my misery is the ever-increasing power tariff, which is further topped up with fuel price adjustments on a monthly basis. Since I am the lone breadwinner of the family, things are fast moving where they would soon be beyond my control; or anybody’s control, for that matter.
The relevant authorities should handle the matter on a priority basis as it is affecting the physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing of the people. The rise in fuel prices, electricity and gas tariffs must be kept in control and subsidised so that the masses may have the capacity to run their households.
NUMRA HASSAN ANSARI
LAHORE

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFarewell to the Parliamentary System
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Farewell to the Parliamentary System

Many people believe that former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was manufactured by the top breed of privileged...
Read more
Comment

A Tale of Two Visits

The Biden administration’s approach and media coverage given to the president’s visits to Israel/Palestine and Saudi Arabia were starkly contradictory. While Biden gushed romantically...
Read more
Comment

The classroom decides the future of the Nation

At the end of the Peloponnesian War Athens won over Sparta. At the end of the Cold War Capitalism triumphed over Communism. In both...
Read more
Editorials

Stop point scoring

One had hoped that with the PTI securing a spectacular victory in Punjab its chief, Imran Khan, would congratulate the Election Commission of Pakistan...
Read more
Editorials

Big words

A bit of chutzpah on display in Islamabad. The President of the Republic pledged on Nelson Mandela International Day, to “strengthen democratic norms of...
Read more
Comment

On reading nonfiction

The problem with nonfiction is that once you get accustomed to reading it you cannot read fiction any more. At any rate that is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The classroom decides the future of the Nation

At the end of the Peloponnesian War Athens won over Sparta. At the end of the Cold War Capitalism triumphed over Communism. In both...

Stop point scoring

Shahbaz Gill urges establishment not to interfere in civilian domain

Big words

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.