Punjab by-polls: Nawaz says was not in favor of forming govt from day one

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a day after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in Punjab by-elections, said that he was not in favor of forming government from day one.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation to discuss situation after majority of the PMLN-candidates lost by-polls held on Sunday.

Leadership of the coalition government was of the view that masses did not vote for PML-N due to hike price of petroleum products.

The trio also decided possible options for holding early general election but decided to consult other members of the coalition government before taking any decision.

It merits mention that according to the preliminary, unofficial results, the PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could only secure four seats. One independent candidate also secured victory.

In a recount of votes for the Punjab chief minister election on July 22, in accordance with the Lahore High Court order, the PTI is now poised to win, in effect removing PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz from office.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday acknowledged the efforts of the leaders and workers of Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz for ensuring the holding of by-elections of the Punjab Assembly in a peaceful manner.

In a tweet, the prime minister appreciated the government of Punjab under Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for conducting peaceful elections.

“The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz deserves congratulations for conducting peaceful elections,” he said.

He lauded Pakistan Muslim League Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for running the “best election campaign” for the party.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League N General Secretary Punjab Owais Leghari said that masses gave their strong response against inflation in the by-polls.

Talking to APP, Sardar Owais Leghari said that Punjab government deserved appreciation for conducting impartial and transparent elections. No one can raise fingers on the by-polls, he added.

Owais maintained that the party was not expecting defeat and victory of PTI.

He however remarked that PTI was shouting about rigging till the end of the polling. He also hinted that new direction would determine realignment.

He also paid rich tribute to PML N workers for fighting against tyranny for four years by PTI government.