NATIONAL

Punjab by-polls: Nawaz says was not in favor of forming govt from day one

By News Desk

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a day after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in Punjab by-elections, said that he was not in favor of forming government from day one.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation to discuss situation after majority of the PMLN-candidates lost by-polls held on Sunday.

Leadership of the coalition government was of the view that masses did not vote for PML-N due to hike price of petroleum products.

The trio also decided possible options for holding early general election but decided to consult other members of the coalition government before taking any decision.

It merits mention that according to the preliminary, unofficial results, the PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could only secure four seats. One independent candidate also secured victory.

In a recount of votes for the Punjab chief minister election on July 22, in accordance with the Lahore High Court order, the PTI is now poised to win, in effect removing PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz from office.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday acknowledged the efforts of the leaders and workers of Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz for ensuring the holding of by-elections of the Punjab Assembly in a peaceful manner.

In a tweet, the prime minister appreciated the government of Punjab under Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for conducting peaceful elections.
“The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz deserves congratulations for conducting peaceful elections,” he said.
He lauded Pakistan Muslim League Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for running the “best election campaign” for the party.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League N General Secretary Punjab Owais Leghari said that masses gave their strong response against inflation in the by-polls.

Talking to APP, Sardar Owais Leghari said that Punjab government deserved appreciation for conducting impartial and transparent elections. No one can raise fingers on the by-polls, he added.

Owais maintained that the party was not expecting defeat and victory of PTI.

He however remarked that PTI was shouting about rigging till the end of the polling. He also hinted that new direction would determine realignment.

He also paid rich tribute to PML N workers for fighting against tyranny for four years by PTI government.

Previous articleSCBA distances itself from ‘political statement’ issued by additional secretary
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SCBA distances itself from ‘political statement’ issued by additional secretary

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) issued a statement on Monday distancing itself from the “political statements” made by the association’s additional secretary. Chaudhry Riasat Ali...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coalition leadership vows to adopt join strategy in wake of PTI’s surprise win

LAHORE: Top leaders of the major coalition parties including the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC reserves decision on plea about Bushra Bibi’s audio leak

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking inquiry into the audio leak associated with PTI...
Read more
NATIONAL

We will work together, Imran Khan tells Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi telephoned former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan as the latter assured him that they would work together. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

492 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

Health officials on Monday said that 492 new Coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours. As per data shared by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Civic bodies coordination, accountability must to avert illegal constructions, encroachments: Experts

The experts on Monday demanded that a close coordination and mutual implementation framework to enforce law was must to avert illegal constructions and encroachment...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC reserves decision on plea about Bushra Bibi’s audio leak

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking inquiry into the audio leak associated with PTI...

We will work together, Imran Khan tells Parvez Elahi

492 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

China beats Indonesia to advance into FIBA Asia Cup quarterfinals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.