SCBA distances itself from ‘political statement’ issued by additional secretary

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) issued a statement on Monday distancing itself from the “political statements” made by the association’s additional secretary.

Chaudhry Riasat Ali Gondal had earlier today issued a press release stating that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in Sunday’s by-election for 20 Punjab constituencies reflected that the PML-N-led government “has lost legitimacy and fresh transparent elections are the only constitutional solution for Pakistan.”

The statement issued on the SCBA’s official letterhead garnered strong reactions as the association’s official urged state institutions to play an “impartial role to steer Pakistan through these difficult times.”

Quoting two former presidents of the United States in an attempt to appeal to the urgency of ‘democracy’, Gondal wrote, “It is high time that the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) also carries out some course correction.”

In response to the statement, SCBA Secretary Waseem Mumtaz Malik “vehemently clarified” that Gondal’s statement was “based only on his personal opinion and the SCBAP has nothing do to with it.”

The secretary added that any statement or decision made in the SCBA is always consulted between the president, secretary, office bearers and the executive committee.

Defending the association, secretary Malik added that the institution “strongly annuls” partisan agenda as it does not hold the right to comment or dictate the legitimacy of any government – the sole prerogative of the parliament.

“The SBAP believes that the obedience of the Constitution is the only way out for all the political parties for the realization of any political requirement,” wrote Malik.

The secretary added that the organization is always open for all and has always provided a platform to all stakeholders, “not for the violation but for the observance of the Constitution.”