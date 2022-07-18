NATIONAL

SCBA distances itself from ‘political statement’ issued by additional secretary

By News Desk

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) issued a statement on Monday distancing itself from the “political statements” made by the association’s additional secretary.

Chaudhry Riasat Ali Gondal had earlier today issued a press release stating that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory in Sunday’s by-election for 20 Punjab constituencies reflected that the PML-N-led government “has lost legitimacy and fresh transparent elections are the only constitutional solution for Pakistan.”

The statement issued on the SCBA’s official letterhead garnered strong reactions as the association’s official urged state institutions to play an “impartial role to steer Pakistan through these difficult times.”

Quoting two former presidents of the United States in an attempt to appeal to the urgency of ‘democracy’, Gondal wrote, “It is high time that the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) also carries out some course correction.”

In response to the statement, SCBA Secretary Waseem Mumtaz Malik “vehemently clarified” that Gondal’s statement was “based only on his personal opinion and the SCBAP has nothing do to with it.”

The secretary added that any statement or decision made in the SCBA is always consulted between the president, secretary, office bearers and the executive committee.

Defending the association, secretary Malik added that the institution “strongly annuls” partisan agenda as it does not hold the right to comment or dictate the legitimacy of any government – the sole prerogative of the parliament.

“The SBAP believes that the obedience of the Constitution is the only way out for all the political parties for the realization of any political requirement,” wrote Malik.

The secretary added that the organization is always open for all and has always provided a platform to all stakeholders, “not for the violation but for the observance of the Constitution.”

Previous articleAsia Cup likely to be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE
Next articlePunjab by-polls: Nawaz says was not in favor of forming govt from day one
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KP to immediately release funds for near-completion projects

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to immediately release funds to the projects which couldn't be completed because of financial crisis in the previous...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam urges ECP to give decision on PTI Foreign Funding case soon

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give a decision on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP top leadership wants coalition government to complete term

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Council (CEC) on Monday decided that the current assemblies must complete its stipulated term and the coalition...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab by-polls: Nawaz says was not in favor of forming govt from day one

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a day after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in Punjab by-elections, said that he was not in favor...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coalition leadership vows to adopt join strategy in wake of PTI’s surprise win

LAHORE: Top leaders of the major coalition parties including the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC reserves decision on plea about Bushra Bibi’s audio leak

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking inquiry into the audio leak associated with PTI...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SCBA distances itself from ‘political statement’ issued by additional secretary

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) issued a statement on Monday distancing itself from the “political statements” made by the association’s additional secretary. Chaudhry Riasat Ali...

Asia Cup likely to be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE

Coalition leadership vows to adopt join strategy in wake of PTI’s surprise win

IHC reserves decision on plea about Bushra Bibi’s audio leak

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.