PPP top leadership wants coalition government to complete term

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Council (CEC) on Monday decided that the current assemblies must complete its stipulated term and the coalition government should continue.

The CEC hybrid meeting was held in Bilawal House Karachi in which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari participated and reviewed the political situation. The party meeting decided that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach Lahore to meet Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, the PPP decided that the next general polls will be held at its scheduled time after the election reforms in the House. The CEC reviewed the by-elections of Punjab in detail and decided that the federal government should complete its term.

Earlier, the PPP leader and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani held a press conference and ensured that his party would continue its support to allied parties. Gilani also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost on its five seats in the by-elections of Punjab.