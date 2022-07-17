Punjab by-election marred by violence, vote buying claims

— Reports of altercation in some areas as voters go to polls to elect lawmakers

LAHORE: The make-or-break by-election on 20 Punjab Assembly seats went ahead on Sunday, marred by scattered incidents of altercation in Lahore, and claims of vote buying in the southern cities of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The process will continue until 5:00 pm without any breaks, Radio Pakistan reported.

In Lahore, a fight reportedly broke out between political workers outside a polling station in the PP-158 constituency. Following this, the ECP issued directives to the district returning officer (DRO) to inspect the location and receive a briefing from security officials.

“The situation will be brought under control soon,” the official was quoted as saying in a statement.

Imran Khan, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson, was pleased after voters “resist[ed] all pressures and harassment” and came out in “large numbers” to vote.

“I want all those, especially our women, who have to still come out to cast their vote to do so as this is an election for Pakistan’s sovereignty and Haqeeqi Azadi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz, the chief minister whose future is tied to the outcome of this poll, urged people to vote as their “ballot paper is more than a slip”.

“It is the very definition of service, efficiency and welfare,” he tweeted. “People should come out to exercise their right to vote so a positive and constructive development journey continues in Punjab. “InshaAllah the truth will prevail!”

The contest mainly pits Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against PTI and is one of the most significant in the province — the crown jewel of electoral politics in the country — for years.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 3,131 polling stations in the constituencies. Of these, 676 have been declared “highly sensitive” while 1,194 have been declared “sensitive”.

A special monitoring cell has also been established at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Islamabad to ensure law and order, the report added.

According to the agency, the control rooms will continue working till the compilation of polling results.

Returning officers (ROs), respective deputy commissioners (DCs), representatives of police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel will be present in the control rooms to deal with any untoward situation.

The control rooms will promptly resolve any election-related complaints which could be registered in the central control room established in Islamabad by calling on dedicated helplines 051-9210837, 051-9204403, 051-9204402, and 051-9210838.

“The complaint can also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email [email protected],” the commission shared.

The provincial control room in Lahore could be contacted at landline 042-99212620, 042-99212209 and by email at [email protected]

HEIGHTENED SECURITY

Meanwhile, Rangers, Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary personnel have been deployed in Punjab.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired Saturday by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan to review the security measures ahead of the elections. The meeting was attended by the officials of the Ministry of Interior and security agencies.

The participants reviewed the law and order situation during the by-elections and also reviewed the letter of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan regarding the deployment of forces in “sensitive constituencies”.

During the meeting, the participants expressed satisfaction with the security measures in the constituencies.

Meanwhile, the meeting has imposed a ban on the display and possession of arms in Punjab and Sindh.

52,000 POLICE DEPLOYED

Meanwhile, over 52,000 members of the police have been deployed in 14 districts across Punjab on Sunday.

“The government has imposed a ban over carrying and exhibition of arms and remove election camps and banners of opponents,” a spokesperson of the provincial government said.

“The government will act indiscriminately against people involved in such incidents,” he said. “The law enforcement personnel will be alert to tackle any untoward situation.”

Punjab police have also set up a control room and finalised their preparations to ensure peaceful holding of by-elections.

The provincial police chief, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, said women police have been deployed at the polling stations reserved for women.

In the four constituencies of Lahore, over 9,000 personnel have been deployed for election security, he said.

“Safe Cities cameras will help in monitoring the situation,” Khan said. “The department has set up control rooms at the Central Police Office and in districts.”

“The police will ensure the safe delivery of the electoral material and ballot papers at any cost,” he said.

“Police department will extend all possible assistance to the election commission and those involved in lawlessness will be taken to task.”

The personnel of the Anti-Riot Force and the Elite Police will remain on alert. “Surety bonds have also been taken from the candidates of all parties,” he added.

Khan has also directed the police to ensure enforcement of the election code of conduct at any cost.

Meanwhile, Punjab police shared photographs of their personnel coming to the assistance of elderly and differently-abled voters.

“During the by-elections, Punjab police personnel are engaged in helping the elderly, women and disabled people while fulfilling their duty of public service,” it tweeted.