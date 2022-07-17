NATIONAL

Punjab by-election marred by violence, vote buying claims

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 11: Pakistani women queue to cast their vota as another woman has her finger marked after having voted at a polling station on May 11, 2013 on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan. Millions of Pakistanis cast their votes in parliamentary elections held today on May 11. It is the first time in the country's history that an elected government will hand over power to another elected government. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

— Reports of altercation in some areas as voters go to polls to elect lawmakers

LAHORE: The make-or-break by-election on 20 Punjab Assembly seats went ahead on Sunday, marred by scattered incidents of altercation in Lahore, and claims of vote buying in the southern cities of Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The process will continue until 5:00 pm without any breaks, Radio Pakistan reported.

In Lahore, a fight reportedly broke out between political workers outside a polling station in the PP-158 constituency. Following this, the ECP issued directives to the district returning officer (DRO) to inspect the location and receive a briefing from security officials.

“The situation will be brought under control soon,” the official was quoted as saying in a statement.

Imran Khan, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson, was pleased after voters “resist[ed] all pressures and harassment” and came out in “large numbers” to vote.

“I want all those, especially our women, who have to still come out to cast their vote to do so as this is an election for Pakistan’s sovereignty and Haqeeqi Azadi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz, the chief minister whose future is tied to the outcome of this poll, urged people to vote as their “ballot paper is more than a slip”.

“It is the very definition of service, efficiency and welfare,” he tweeted. “People should come out to exercise their right to vote so a positive and constructive development journey continues in Punjab. “InshaAllah the truth will prevail!”

The contest mainly pits Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against PTI and is one of the most significant in the province — the crown jewel of electoral politics in the country — for years.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 3,131 polling stations in the constituencies. Of these, 676 have been declared “highly sensitive” while 1,194 have been declared “sensitive”.

A special monitoring cell has also been established at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Islamabad to ensure law and order, the report added.

According to the agency, the control rooms will continue working till the compilation of polling results.

Returning officers (ROs), respective deputy commissioners (DCs), representatives of police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel will be present in the control rooms to deal with any untoward situation.

The control rooms will promptly resolve any election-related complaints which could be registered in the central control room established in Islamabad by calling on dedicated helplines 051-9210837, 051-9204403, 051-9204402, and 051-9210838.

“The complaint can also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email [email protected],” the commission shared.

The provincial control room in Lahore could be contacted at landline 042-99212620, 042-99212209 and by email at [email protected]

HEIGHTENED SECURITY

Meanwhile, Rangers, Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary personnel have been deployed in Punjab.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired Saturday by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan to review the security measures ahead of the elections. The meeting was attended by the officials of the Ministry of Interior and security agencies.

The participants reviewed the law and order situation during the by-elections and also reviewed the letter of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan regarding the deployment of forces in “sensitive constituencies”.

During the meeting, the participants expressed satisfaction with the security measures in the constituencies.

Meanwhile, the meeting has imposed a ban on the display and possession of arms in Punjab and Sindh.

52,000 POLICE DEPLOYED

Meanwhile, over 52,000 members of the police have been deployed in 14 districts across Punjab on Sunday.

“The government has imposed a ban over carrying and exhibition of arms and remove election camps and banners of opponents,” a spokesperson of the provincial government said.

“The government will act indiscriminately against people involved in such incidents,” he said. “The law enforcement personnel will be alert to tackle any untoward situation.”

Punjab police have also set up a control room and finalised their preparations to ensure peaceful holding of by-elections.

The provincial police chief, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, said women police have been deployed at the polling stations reserved for women.

In the four constituencies of Lahore, over 9,000 personnel have been deployed for election security, he said.

“Safe Cities cameras will help in monitoring the situation,” Khan said. “The department has set up control rooms at the Central Police Office and in districts.”

“The police will ensure the safe delivery of the electoral material and ballot papers at any cost,” he said.

“Police department will extend all possible assistance to the election commission and those involved in lawlessness will be taken to task.”

The personnel of the Anti-Riot Force and the Elite Police will remain on alert. “Surety bonds have also been taken from the candidates of all parties,” he added.

Khan has also directed the police to ensure enforcement of the election code of conduct at any cost.

Meanwhile, Punjab police shared photographs of their personnel coming to the assistance of elderly and differently-abled voters.

“During the by-elections, Punjab police personnel are engaged in helping the elderly, women and disabled people while fulfilling their duty of public service,” it tweeted.

Previous articleFrance’s Macron to mark 80th anniversary of WWII round-up of Jews
Next articleReavie pushes lead to 6 points in PGA Barracuda Championship
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 605 new cases, two deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 605 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Sunday. The tally...
Read more
NATIONAL

Depression in Arabian Sea to bring rain in Sindh, Balochistan: PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office forecast said a low-pressure area, called Depression, in the Arabian Sea has been at a distance of 270 kilometres off...
Read more
NATIONAL

Second India plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

KARACHI/NEW DELHI: India's biggest budget airline, IndiGo, said on Sunday it had diverted a plane to Karachi due to a "technical defect", the second...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif urges nation to reject politics of ‘hatred and divide’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged the people to use the power of their vote to reject the politics of chaos, hatred, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jalil Sharaqpuri, another PML-N lawmaker, tenders resignation, joins PTI

LAHORE: Punjab government suffered another blow late Saturday night as another PML-N legislator met with PTI leaders and announced to resign from Punjab Assembly. This...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces neutralise two more terrorists as body of Omer Javed recovered

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have neutralised two more terrorists during recovery operation for the abducted civilian Mr Omer Javed who was abducted along with Lt....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif urges nation to reject politics of ‘hatred and divide’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged the people to use the power of their vote to reject the politics of chaos, hatred, and...

Iran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse

Reavie pushes lead to 6 points in PGA Barracuda Championship

Punjab by-election marred by violence, vote buying claims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.