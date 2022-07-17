Sports

Reavie pushes lead to 6 points in PGA Barracuda Championship

By AFP
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Chez Reavie of the United States walks on the 18th green during the third round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 16, 2022 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES: Chez Reavie grabbed five birdies with just one bogey to push his lead in the US PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship to six points over Scotland’s Martin Laird on Saturday.

Reavie, chasing a third US PGA Tour title and his first since 2019, put up a relatively modest total after scoring 19 points on Friday under the Modified Stableford scoring system that awards points for birdies and eagles and subtracts them for bogeys and worse.

“I hit the ball really well today for most of the day,” Reavie said. “Didn’t really make many putts, had a lot of good looks and fortunately made a few in the middle. Hit some bad shots coming in and was able to save some pars.

“Wasn’t quite all together today, but did everything well at different times.”

Laird finished strong on the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club, closing with three straight birdies in a 13-point round.

“Love this tournament,” Laird said. “Always like playing at altitude, love being in the mountains. I live in Denver, so it’s not strange for me with how far the ball goes. I kind of know my numbers at this altitude, which is nice.”

Sweden’s Alex Noren and Australian Cam Davis were tied for third on 28, both piling up 12 points.

American Brice Garnett and Sweden’s Henrik Norlander were tied on 27 points.

Reavie, 40, acknowledged that he would be feeling the tension as he sought to add to his tally of US tour titles.

“Definitely going to be some nerves in the morning, but (I’m) just going out and trying to hit good solid shots and give myself good looks, and if I make some putts, I’ll be in a good spot,” he said.

“Just looking to hit it in the fairways, knock it on the greens and give myself some looks.”

Previous articlePunjab by-election marred by violence, vote buying claims
Next articleIran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Amir claims he can’t be compared with any current Pakistani bowler

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Amir was once considered to be one of the best naturally talented bowlers across the globe. However, his reputation was tainted when...
Read more
Sports

‘Keep Shining And Rising’ Kohli responds to Babar’s ‘Stay Strong’ message

ISLAMABAD: Virat Kohli's slump with the bat has become the talk of the town. The star batter last scored a century in 2019, and...
Read more
Sports

Sri Lanka hit back after Shaheen takes four wickets in first Test

GALLE, SRI LANKA: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi led an inspired attack to bowl out Sri Lanka for 222 but the hosts hit back with...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan wants ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that it has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to devise a way to regulate...
Read more
Sports

Felix passes the baton to next generation in emotional worlds send-off

EUGENE: Allyson Felix heard the roar of a World Championships home crowd for the first and last time on Friday and while a bronze...
Read more
Sports

Oh baby: Maria Sharapova welcomes son Theodore

NEW YORK: Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announced Friday she has given birth to a baby boy...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Depression in Arabian Sea to bring rain in Sindh, Balochistan: PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office forecast said a low-pressure area, called Depression, in the Arabian Sea has been at a distance of 270 kilometres off...

Second India plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

Sharif urges nation to reject politics of ‘hatred and divide’

Iran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.