Iran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse

DUBAI: Iran has imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an Iranian dissident group, Tehran said as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remained at an impasse.

Others blacklisted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry for voicing support for the exiled dissident group Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) included Republican former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House national security adviser John Bolton, Iranian state media reported.