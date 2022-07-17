NATIONAL

Sharif urges nation to reject politics of ‘hatred and divide’

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, APRIL 01: Pakistani Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif speaks to media representatives ahead of no confidence voting in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 1, 2022. Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif -- who has been disqualified from ever again running for office and is currently in exile in Britain -- has emerged as the main candidate to replace Khan as premier. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged the people to use the power of their vote to reject the politics of chaos, hatred, and division.

“While casting your vote in the by-elections of Punjab, you must think about the corruption, incompetence, economic destruction, facilitation and patronage of the mafia and the destruction created in the name of change during the four-year dark period of the Imran Niazi [sic] government,” he tweeted.

“Pakistan has moved away from its destination under the PTI’s rule. You have to express it with your vote.”

“Punjab was subjected to the worst governance for almost four years. Citizens were deprived of free medicines, and students were deprived of scholarships. The government’s posts and the transfers of the officers were openly bought and sold. The state of civic facilities deteriorated, and lawlessness remained on the rise. The condition in which Punjab was left is no less than an insult to the people of Punjab,” he added.

“Your vote is your power. Reject the politics of chaos, hatred and divide with this power. One person’s ego, style of politics and incompetence have ruined the beauty of our society. Cast your vote for national development and a bright future for your children. I have full faith in your power of choice,” he stated.

Previous articleIran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fears of violence as polling stations open in Punjab by-election

LAHORE: Polling stations have opened amid tension and scattered violence as millions of voters prepare to decide a closely fought by-election in 20 Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jalil Sharaqpuri, another PML-N lawmaker, tenders resignation, joins PTI

LAHORE: Punjab government suffered another blow late Saturday night as another PML-N legislator met with PTI leaders and announced to resign from Punjab Assembly. This...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces neutralise two more terrorists as body of Omer Javed recovered

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have neutralised two more terrorists during recovery operation for the abducted civilian Mr Omer Javed who was abducted along with Lt....
Read more
NATIONAL

7th death anniversary of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan observed

MIRPUR (AJK): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday paid glowing tributes to renowned Kashmiri leader and former prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

By-election in Punjab to bury PTI narrative, politics: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that by-elections in Punjab would bury the narrative and politics of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to hear Imran’s plea against NAB law amends from 19th

ISLAMABAD: A special bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will hear the petition filed by former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

France’s Macron to mark 80th anniversary of WWII round-up of Jews

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will on Sunday mark the 80th anniversary of the wartime round-up of Jews in France at a former railway...

Epaper_22-07-17 LHR

Epaper_22-07-17 KHI

Epaper_22-07-17 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.