Sharif urges nation to reject politics of ‘hatred and divide’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged the people to use the power of their vote to reject the politics of chaos, hatred, and division.

“While casting your vote in the by-elections of Punjab, you must think about the corruption, incompetence, economic destruction, facilitation and patronage of the mafia and the destruction created in the name of change during the four-year dark period of the Imran Niazi [sic] government,” he tweeted.

“Pakistan has moved away from its destination under the PTI’s rule. You have to express it with your vote.”

“Punjab was subjected to the worst governance for almost four years. Citizens were deprived of free medicines, and students were deprived of scholarships. The government’s posts and the transfers of the officers were openly bought and sold. The state of civic facilities deteriorated, and lawlessness remained on the rise. The condition in which Punjab was left is no less than an insult to the people of Punjab,” he added.

“Your vote is your power. Reject the politics of chaos, hatred and divide with this power. One person’s ego, style of politics and incompetence have ruined the beauty of our society. Cast your vote for national development and a bright future for your children. I have full faith in your power of choice,” he stated.