NATIONAL

Second India plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

By Reuters
An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., stands at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. India, which allowed airlines to resume domestic flights from May 25, has put restrictions on fares and capacity deployed making their viability more difficult at a time when the industrys recovery is seen to be long and slow. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI/NEW DELHI: India’s biggest budget airline, IndiGo, said on Sunday it had diverted a plane to Karachi due to a “technical defect”, the second such incident for an Indian carrier involving an unscheduled landing in less than two weeks.

The flight was meant to go to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the southern city of Hyderabad. It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred.

“IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect,” IndiGo said in a statement to the media.

“Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi.”

IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad, it said.

SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog to issue a warning notice.

India has seen a strong revival in domestic and international air travel in the months following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Previous articleSharif urges nation to reject politics of ‘hatred and divide’
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif urges nation to reject politics of ‘hatred and divide’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged the people to use the power of their vote to reject the politics of chaos, hatred, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fears of violence as polling stations open in Punjab by-election

LAHORE: Polling stations have opened amid tension and scattered violence as millions of voters prepare to decide a closely fought by-election in 20 Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jalil Sharaqpuri, another PML-N lawmaker, tenders resignation, joins PTI

LAHORE: Punjab government suffered another blow late Saturday night as another PML-N legislator met with PTI leaders and announced to resign from Punjab Assembly. This...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces neutralise two more terrorists as body of Omer Javed recovered

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have neutralised two more terrorists during recovery operation for the abducted civilian Mr Omer Javed who was abducted along with Lt....
Read more
NATIONAL

7th death anniversary of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan observed

MIRPUR (AJK): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday paid glowing tributes to renowned Kashmiri leader and former prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

By-election in Punjab to bury PTI narrative, politics: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that by-elections in Punjab would bury the narrative and politics of Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fears of violence as polling stations open in Punjab by-election

LAHORE: Polling stations have opened amid tension and scattered violence as millions of voters prepare to decide a closely fought by-election in 20 Punjab...

France’s Macron to mark 80th anniversary of WWII round-up of Jews

Epaper_22-07-17 LHR

Epaper_22-07-17 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.