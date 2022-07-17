Punjab CM greets depts on fair, transparent conduct of by-polls

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday greeted all the departments concerned on holding the by-elections to 20 Punjab Assembly seats in an impartial and transparent manner.

In a statement issued here, the Punjab CM lauded the departments for working day and night so as to ensure holding of peaceful elections. The voter used right to vote in a peaceful environment, he added. Unpleasant incidents took place at a few places on which prompt action was taken, he maintained.

The CM stated that law and order situation remained satisfactory overall in the 20 constituencies of Punjab as effective steps were taken to ensure the by-elections held in a peaceful environment.

He lauded that the security plan devised for the by-elections was fully implemented, which resulted in a peaceful environment for the voters.

The CM said that it was a responsibility to hold by-elections in a peaceful environment which was fulfilled in a very nice manner.

He said that all necessary resources were utilised to maintain law and order situation.

The CM added that the administration and the police implemented the code of conduct laid down by the Election Commission.