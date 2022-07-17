NATIONAL

PML-N will pull country out of economic crisis: Abbasi

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi hoped the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would do utmost to pull the country out of the economic crisis with public cooperation.

The minister said they will hold accountable all those who ignored the country, and the Supreme Court should take notice of former premier Imran Khan’s anti-government statements.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at several villages in his constituency.

Abbasi said if Khan’s government was given more time, the country would have gone bankrupt. The allied parties of PTI left them and resulting in their government has lost the majority in the House and Khan losing his government, he added.

The minister said the apex court should take notice of the way Khan is talking about the division of the country and the division of armed forces in public gatherings.

Abbasi said the people of tehsil Haveliyan have always supported the PML-N and they would continue their support and vote in favour of their favourite party in the coming days as well.

He said that no mega project was given to Havelian during the last seven years by the provincial government of PTI.

Abbassi said that after the division, the city of Havelian has gained political importance again and in the coming days, PML-N will be active in Tehsil. The fruits will be visible to the people of the entire constituency, he hoped.

