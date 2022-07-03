Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country today: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

While hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country. In Islamabad, hot and humid weather is expected with chances of rain-wind and thundershower.

In Punjab, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan and Kurram.

In Sindh, jot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Rohri, Ghotki, Padidan, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Karachi.

In Balochistan, rain-wind /thundershower is expected in Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Panjgur, Awaran, Turbat, Kharan, Zhob, Barkhan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Harnai, Chaman, Ziarat, Naseerabad and coastal belt. Heavy falls are also likely in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and surrounding areas during the period.

in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, hot and dry weather is expected in Gilgit Baltistan while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Regarding monsoon updates about Sindh and Balochistan issued on Sunday, the met office informed that the current weather system in Sindh and Balochistan has weakened in its intensity, as its core has shifted to south southwest of Karachi in Arabian Sea.

However, it may give rain-wind-thundershower at scattered places with few heavy falls in Sindh including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Thatta, Badin, Sangarh, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Karachi and Balochistan including Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kharan, Panjgur from today till Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at a few places in Kashmir, upper/ central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeastern Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 12mm, City 09), Balochistan: Barkhan 03, Khuzdar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 02, Punjab: Kasur and Jhelum 01mm. The highest temperatures recorded were Nokkundi, Dalbandin 47 C, Chillas 46 and Sibbi 45 C.