Sixth Space Summer School to begin at IST from 25th

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Center of GIS and Applications (NCGSA) and Space Education Research Lab, a partner lab of NCGSA, will hold sixth Space Summer School for young space enthusiasts from July 25-29 at Institute of Space Technology (IST) to inculcate space knowledge among the students.

Space Summer School (SSS) is an annual program designed especially for young generation to educate and encourage them towards the rapidly growing space technology and its applications– through interactive lectures, hands-on activities, workshops, technology demonstrations, webinars, career counseling sessions and an astronomy night.

Since its inception in 2017, SSS has engaged more than 1000 students from around Pakistan, enlightening the participants with latest trends, technologies and research breakthroughs in the space sector and their consequent applications directly contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Targeted towards the students of Grade 5 – 12 in two categories: Abecedarian (Grade 5th-8th) and Virtuoso (Grade 9th-12th), Space Summer School 2022 features a week-long program encapsulating vast spectrum of space knowledge focusing on the regional and global perspective under 6 exploration tracks.

The five-day journey of space education begins from Earth and accelerates towards wonders of deep space, covering the tracks of Atmosphere, Aviation, Rocketry, Satellite Technology and Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The sixth Space Summer School also includes a specialized “Dr Abdus Salam Space Contest”, dedicated to renowned scientist and Nobel laureate, Dr Abdus Salam.

The three-staged competition offers a unique platform to young space enthusiasts to not only challenge their space knowledge but also garner acknowledgment and recognition for it.

 

