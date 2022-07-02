Opinion

Eidul Adha and sacrificial animals

By Editor's Mail
38
0

Eidul Adha is around the corner and the influx of sacrificial animals has already started. This is polluting the atmosphere with stink, filthy and offensive smell that will go in our lungs along with billions of viruses and bacteria.

Smell, bad or good, consists of matter of minute invisible particles that go in our lungs and other soft tissues and organs. These, in turn, lead to free radicals, a new emerging medical condition that destroys soft tissues by the process of oxidation.

Various oxidants alter the fundamental structures of tissues and organs which become stiff, dysfunctional and incapable of continuing life processes. This is just like rusting of iron. Exposure to infected animals and their subsequent slaughtering deteriorate the atmosphere with infections that badly affect general health. The animals’ blood and other waste also create a nasty scene with foul smell that persists for weeks.

It is suggested that the selling and slaughtering of sacrificial animals should be prohibited on city roads, streets and pavements. They should even not be allowed to be kept in houses. Nowhere in the world is Eidul Azha celebrated the way we celebrate it in Pakistan.

Buying, selling and slaughtering of sacrificial animals should entirely be institutionalised. It would be better if this task is assigned to districts of every city to arrange open spaces away from the residential areas. The govern-ment should also enact a law in this regard to keep the cities clean and disease-free.

DR M. QUDRAT-E-KHUDA

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

