Do grades really matter?

During our academic life, we are constantly reminded and taught, is the key to success. But what is education? Is education about rote-learning, grades, getting a better job, or is it about the ability to explore new ideas and think critically and independently? Is it about preparing children for a specific career or teaching them lifelong values and discipline?

Unfortunately, our education system, coupled with parental and peer pressure, discourages students from developing problem-solving and analytical skills. Instead, the students are encouraged to focus on grades and getting high-paid jobs.

- Advertisement -

Both parents and teachers convey the same message to the children; getting good grades takes precedence over everything else. Relatives and neighbours are no different. They constantly ask students about their grades and, when the time comes, when they will acquire a decent job.

Another sad aspect is that our education system concentrates more on the institutions’ prestige and reputation rather than a student’s qualities or capabilities. Such an environment shifts students’ focus away from actual learning and obtaining any competency in critical thinking to doing whatever it takes to achieve good marks and stand out in the crowd.

When such students pass out and step into the larger world, they find it difficult to get jobs despite their illustrious educational background. As a result, they either remain unemployed or don’t get suitable jobs and end up accusing the system of partiality and nepotism.

Therefore, instead of judging the students based on their grades in examinations, parents and teachers should focus on building character, values and skills so that the young may attain their real goals.

RASHID ALI

LARKANA