Shahzaib claims bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Shahzaib won bronze medal in -54kg (senior khyrougi event) at the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship at Grand Hoban Gym, South Korea, according to information made available here by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) on Friday.

A seven-member Pakistan kyorugi outfit is featuring in the event. The team includes Mazhar Abbas, Hamzah Omar Saeed, Mohammad Iqbal, Haroon Khan, Shahzaib Khan and two female players, Fateemaah Tuz Zahraa Khawar and Zoya Sabir.

Meanwhile, Lt Col (retd) Raja Wasim Ahmed, president of PTF, who is also in South Korea gave a presentation during the WT Asia General Assembly and got approval for the conduct of 4th Combaxx Asian Open 2022 and 5th Asian Open 2023 in Islamabad Pakistan. This is a great milestone for the federation, which is endeavouring for the promotion and development of Taekwondo in Pakistan.