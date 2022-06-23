Sports

Pakistan far better cricket team than India now: Rashid Latif

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain and legendary wicketkeeper, Rashid Latif has termed Pakistan to be a better cricketing team than its arch-rivals India.

Speaking about the comparison between both teams, Latif said that Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India in the last ICC T20 World Cup has boosted the morale of the entire team and hopes that the Men in Green can replicate the same form in the upcoming Asia Cup.

“I am hopeful for Pakistan to win Asia Cup 2022. The victory against India in the recent T20 WorldCup 2021 has increased hopes for Pakistan,” Latif said.

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to kick off from August 27 and the 53-year-old named Pakistan and India as the favorites to lift the trophy.

“No doubt other teams are also competitive but the main competition in AsiaCup 2022 would be between India and Pakistan,” Latif added.

The former wicketkeeper turned cricket analyst said that although India is still a good team but Pakistan has top-ranked players in the team which gives them an edge over their arch-rivals.

“India is no doubt a good team but there’s no example of the way Pakistan is currently playing cricket. Pakistan has players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan who are currently named as the best players by ICC,” he explained.

Previous articlePlaying ‘free from pressures’ is secret of Shan Masood’s success
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Playing ‘free from pressures’ is secret of Shan Masood’s success

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that he has of late been playing cricket free from pressures and that is the major reason...
Read more
Sports

Inzaghi extends Inter contract until 2024

MILAN: Simone Inzaghi has signed an extension to his contract with Inter Milan which will keep him at the San Siro until 2024, the Serie...
Read more
Sports

Shahid Afridi backs Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad for 2022 World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain and T20 World Cup winner, Shahid Afridi remains confident regarding Pakistan's performances ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The 42-year-old claimed...
Read more
Sports

Yasir Shah, Salman Agha feature in Pakistani squad for Sri Lanka Tests

LAHORE: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah marks his return to the national men’s side as chief selector Muhammad Wasim today announced an 18-member squad for next...
Read more
Sports

PCB to award separate contracts to Tests, ODI players

ISLAMABAD: In a move to spice up the game, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be introducing separate central contracts for both red and white...
Read more
Sports

Taekwondo team leaves for S-Korea to play three contests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Taekwondo team has left for South Korea to feature in three back-to-back upcoming championships scheduled to be held from June 23 to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minister shares plan for tea production in Pakistan

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday visited National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) Shinkiari in Mansehra. On the...

PM for making Murree Expressway sustainable against snowfall, land-sliding

FBR notifies 10pc regulatory duty on import of petrol

Missing persons’ case: IHC seeks report on implementation of production orders

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.