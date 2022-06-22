NATIONAL

Imaan Mazari ‘unequivocally apologises’ over ‘intemperate’ language against army: IHC verdict

By Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has said that the remarks uttered by advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari against the Pakistan Army and its chief were the “outcome of misinformation and above all, made at a time when the petitioner was traumatised”.

“The petitioner has unequivocally apologized for the intemperate and inappropriate language used by her, at a time, when she was under extreme stress,” said the IHC judgement in its written order issued on Wednesday.

The ruling over a petition filed by Imaan Mazari, daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, seeking quashment of an FIR registered against her for allegedly maligning the army.

“The unequivocal apology and regret by the petitioner under peculiar circumstances, has established that the crucial ingredient for constituting an offence is non-existent,” added the court verdict.

Last month, an FIR was filed at a police station in Islamabad against Mazari for allegedly defaming the army and its chief. Mazari had used offensive language against Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa following the “abduction” of her mother by the police from outside her house.

Web Desk

