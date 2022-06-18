Dua Zehra’s father files petition in SC against SHC’s verdict

ISLAMABAD: Dua Zehra’s father on Saturday field petition in the Supreme Court against the decision given by the High Court, while the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered on June 8 for Dua Zehra to decide on her own that whether she wants to go with her parents or husband.

Dua Zehra’s father took stance in the petition that the verdict given by the SHC is faulty or inaccurate. The decision was announced on the basis of the medical test and his daughter’s statement.

The medical report stated that Dua is 17 years old, while his daughter is 14 years old as per the National Advanced Database Registration Authority (NADRA) record and also her educational credentials, he added.

The petitioner further filed request for an immediate hearing to be held on the matter. The hearing on the petition by Dua Zehra’s father is expected to be held in the coming week.