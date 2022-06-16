Sindh election commissioner takes notice of scuffle in NA-240

Sindh election commissioner on Thursday took notice of the worsening law and order during the NA-240 by-poll in Landhi, Karachi.

Sindh Election Commissioner, Aijaz Chohan has directed the police and the local administration to take strong legal action against the people involved in sabotaging the polling process.

In his telephonic conversation with the Sindh chief secretary and IGP, Chohan was directed to take immediate steps for controlling law and order in Landhi and ensure the immediate arrest of people involved in the disturbing election process.

A person was killed after he was shot during the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, while several others sustained wounds as violence marred the by-election.

The incident took place as political activities heightened in the constituency – which covers areas in Korangi and Landhi – with political parties eyeing to win the NA seat.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Pak Sar Zameen Party have accused each other of injuring party workers during the by-polling in the area.