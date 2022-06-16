NATIONAL

Sindh election commissioner takes notice of scuffle in NA-240

By News Desk
TOPSHOT - A burqa-clad woman casts her vote during Pakistan's general election at a polling station during the general election in Pehawar on July 25, 2018. - Pakistanis vote on July 25 in elections that could propel former World Cup cricketer Imran Khan to power, as security fears intensified with a voting-day blast that killed at least 30 after a campaign marred by claims of military interference. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

Sindh election commissioner on Thursday took notice of the worsening law and order during the NA-240 by-poll in Landhi, Karachi.

Sindh Election Commissioner, Aijaz Chohan has directed the police and the local administration to take strong legal action against the people involved in sabotaging the polling process.

In his telephonic conversation with the Sindh chief secretary and IGP, Chohan was directed to take immediate steps for controlling law and order in Landhi and ensure the immediate arrest of people involved in the disturbing election process.

A person was killed after he was shot during the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, while several others sustained wounds as violence marred the by-election.

The incident took place as political activities heightened in the constituency – which covers areas in Korangi and Landhi – with political parties eyeing to win the NA seat.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Pak Sar Zameen Party have accused each other of injuring party workers during the by-polling in the area.

