Sharif administration taking measures to improve economy: Maryam

By Staff Report
Maryam Nawaz (R), daughter of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, attends her father's press conference in Islamabad on May 10, 2018. - Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court over graft allegations last year and banned him from politics for life, while foreign minister Khawaja Asif was also disqualified by the Islamabad High Court late last month for violating election laws. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was taking important decisions to stabilise the economy and implement agreements signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

The government was bound to implement these agreements otherwise there was a risk of the country’s default, she said while talking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

She alleged former prime minister Imran Khan had been playing with the country’s economy during his four-year tenure. He signed an agreement with the IMF to increase the prices of petroleum products and impose levy taxes.

She said the PTI government did not increase the prices of petroleum products deliberately, before leaving the power.

Talking about the recent statement of the ISPR director-general, she said the statement was based on facts as he was the representative of security agencies and institutions that were aware of everything.

A lie couldn’t be presented as truth, she added.

Nawaz said Khan had been established as a liar as the National Security Committee (NSC) had admitted that no foreign conspiracy was found against his regime. Khan had put the state institutions and the country’s security at stake with his false allegations, she said, adding that instead, the former government should have told the public about its performance for four years.

Khan had mortgaged the country to IMF for the sake of loans and the current government was bound to implement his agreements, she added.

Talking about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement about ex-president Pervez Musharraf, she said that the statement was based on humanitarian grounds as her father didn’t believe in revenge.

Staff Report

