Sharif wishes to further strengthen UAE ties: Marriyum tells diplomat

By Staff Report
Newly ruling collation partners minister for Information Mariyum Aurangzeb speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 19, 2022. - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sprang no big surprises in naming his new cabinet Tuesday, doling out key portfolios to officials from the two parties that combined to oust Imran Khan after weeks of political crisis. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday Pakistan, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, wanted to further strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in all fields, including trade and business.

During a meeting with the Emirati ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on her at her office, the two discussed issues of mutual interest and the development of bilateral relations between their two nations.

Aurangzeb expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of Pakistan on the demise of former Emirati president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Paying tributes to the deceased UAE leader, she said Al Nahyan was a friend of Pakistan, and his death was a great loss for both the countries.

The minister said Al Nahyan’s successor, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a visionary and progressive leader and Sharif and him have a “revolutionary vision” for the development and prosperity of future generations.

The two also sought to promote strong ties between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, including economy, trade and social sector, she remarked.

“Our government has started implementing a new film and culture policy,” Aurangzeb said, and invited UAE filmmakers and investors for joint ventures and investments in film and drama.

Congratulating the UAE leadership and organisers on hosting the successful 2020 Expo, she said that apart from highlighting the positive identity, the exhibition also increased economic opportunities and promoted the culture of different countries.

The ambassador congratulated Aurangzeb on assuming charge as Information Minister.

He said that according to the vision of the leadership of both the countries, they believe in further enhancement of bilateral relations.

Previous articleSharif administration taking measures to improve economy: Maryam
Staff Report

