NATIONAL

PML-N shouldn’t have taken govt if treasury was empty: Fawad Chaudhry

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry
responded to a statement by Maryam Nawaz saying that they should not have
overtaken the shop if it was empty.

The former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry responded to Maryam Nawaz’s
statement about the national treasury being emptied by PTI, saying they
should not have overtaken the shop if it was empty.

The PTI leader added that the incumbent government is a bouquet of
incompetent people. Maryam Nawaz herself admits that they do not have
anything for the people of Pakistan, he added.

The former minister claimed that the PTI would come into power once again
and decrease the fuel prices. The industrial sector is crashing, jobs are
eradicating due to the hike in fuel prices, he added.

He added that the incumbent government sabotaged the process to buy cheap
oil from Russia, they do not have the guts to stand against the USA. These
people are working as American agents with no intent to provide any relief
to the people of Pakistan, he added.

Fawad added that running a private business and running the country are two
different things. Industries would collapse if fuel prices are not reduced.
We had planned to purchase oil from Russia until June, he added.

News Desk

