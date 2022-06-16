NATIONAL

Pakistan invites Turkey to invest in CPEC SEZs

By News Desk

Pakistan on invited Turkey to invest in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being built under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to Gwadar Pro.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) and Special Initiatives, and Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar met with the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey in Istanbul, the Pakistani government announced.

President of the Turkish Board Cengiz Ozdemir and representatives of various Turkish business groups received the Minister and Secretary BOI.

The Minister interacted with the Turkish business groups and appreciated their keen interest and recommendations and proposals to deepen trade and economic linkages between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting also discussed ways and means to achieve the target set by both countries to take bilateral trade to USD 5 billion in the next three years.

Secretary BOI invited the businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan in multiple sectors and apprised them regarding Pakistan’s latest business reforms initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan and accentuated that owing to Pakistan’s strategic location, the country provides access to three continents and 68 countries as it was being connected to the broader plan of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through CPEC.

News Desk

