CM Murad, Saad Rafique discuss progress on KCR project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique in Islamabad to discuss progress on ongoing KCR project, said Murtaza Wahab.

Taking to Twitter, Karachi administrator Wahab, who also holds a portfolio of Sindh govt spokesperson, said that CM Murad had a very productive discussion with Federal Minister for Railways & Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique regarding the development of Karachi Circular Railway under the CPEC mode.

“Both the leaders emphasised the importance of KCR for addressing the transportation needs of Karachi,” he added.

Provincial minister local govt minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah was also present in the meeting.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently formally requested the Chinese government to include Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

PM Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks while addressing Islamabad metro bus service inauguration ceremony which was attended by Charge d’ Affaires of People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue.

“I request the Chinese government to reconsider Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and support the Government of Pakistan in the construction of the project for the benefit of people of the port city,” said PM while talking to the Chinese ambassador.