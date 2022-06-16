NATIONAL

CM Murad, Saad Rafique discuss progress on KCR project

By News Desk

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique in Islamabad to discuss progress on ongoing KCR project, said Murtaza Wahab.

Taking to Twitter, Karachi administrator Wahab, who also holds a portfolio of Sindh govt spokesperson, said that CM Murad had a very productive discussion with Federal Minister for Railways & Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique regarding the development of Karachi Circular Railway under the CPEC mode.

“Both the leaders emphasised the importance of KCR for addressing the transportation needs of Karachi,” he added.

Provincial minister local govt minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah was also present in the meeting.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently formally requested the Chinese government to include Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

PM Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks while addressing Islamabad metro bus service inauguration ceremony which was attended by Charge d’ Affaires of People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue.

“I request the Chinese government to reconsider Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and support the Government of Pakistan in the construction of the project for the benefit of people of the port city,” said PM while talking to the Chinese ambassador.

Previous articleTamil Nadu: Muslims demand anti-Islamophobia Act, arrest of Nupur Sharma
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM expresses confidence to get country out of economic difficulties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the confidence that Pakistan will get out of economic difficulties. In his tweets on Thursday, the Prime Minister said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two new polio cases reported in North Waziristan

Two new poliovirus cases surfaced in North Waziristan on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Pakistan to 10 this year. According to Health...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rickshaw driver assaults married woman

Rickshaw driver subjected married woman to physical assault which came out the fourth consecutive incidents related to sexual offence in the district with offenders...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sheikh Rashid bashes govt over fuel hike

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Thursday bashed the Shehbaz Sharif-led government over the fuel hike for the third time in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sikh yatrees attend ‘Akhand Bhog Sahib’ to mark martyrdom of Guru Arjun

Thousands of Sikh yatrees from across the world attended 'Akhand Bhog Sahib' rites to mark martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev G at Gurdwara Shri...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP Food Safety Authority seizes over 4000 kgs of spurious gurr

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) confiscated over 4000 kilograms of substandard jaggery (Gurr) from a local factory during...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two new polio cases reported in North Waziristan

Two new poliovirus cases surfaced in North Waziristan on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Pakistan to 10 this year. According to Health...

Rickshaw driver assaults married woman

For first time, Swat hosts flowers exhibition

Moeen Ali eying for a comeback in Test series against Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.