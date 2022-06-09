World

Explosive drone detonates in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil

By Reuters
Rebar Ahmed (C), Interior Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan's Regional Government, speaks during a press conference after an overnight attack in Arbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi autonomous region, on June 8, 2022. - Three people were wounded late on June 8 after an armed drone struck a road in the suburbs of Iraqi Kurdistan's Arbil, security services said. The attack, which was not immediately claimed, took place three kilometres from the construction site of the new US consulate on the outskirts of central Arbil. Multiple attacks have taken place in the last several months in Arbil and in the autonomous Kurdistan region. (Photo by SAFIN HAMED / AFP) (Photo by SAFIN HAMED/AFP via Getty Images)

ERBIL: A drone exploded in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Wednesday injuring three people and damaging several cars, according to a statement by Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service.

The explosive drone detonated on Pirmam road in Erbil’s outskirts at 9:35 pm Iraq time, the statement said.

Two security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the drone was shot down.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A security source said earlier that a drone attack targeted the US consulate but did not give further details.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi told Kurdish Prime Minister Masoud Barzani in a phone call that Baghdad will cooperate with Erbil to hold the perpetrators accountable, according to a statement.

“Bomb-laden drone hit Erbil-Pirmam road, causing civilian injuries and damage,” the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said on Twitter. “Iraq does not need self-proclaimed armed arbiters. Asserting State authority is essential. If the perpetrators are known, call them out and hold them to account.”

Last month, Iran Revolutionary Guards artillery fire hit an area north of Erbil, targeting what Iranian state television described as terrorist bases.

Also, in March the Guards attacked the capital of the Kurdish region with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies.

At least three other attacks have targeted oil refineries in Erbil since the March attack, but no group has claimed responsibility for them.

