Babar Azam, Khushdil Shah lead Pakistan to victory over West Indies in first ODI

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates reaching his century during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on July 13, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB

MULTAN: Skipper Babar Azam and young batsman Khushdil Shah led Pakistan trash West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

While Babar Azam broke records once again by scoring his 17th ODI century, Khushdil Shah played an aggressive knock of 41 runs to finish off 306-runs chase against the visitors in style.

In twilight phase of the second innings, Pakistan suffered tough situation after they lost in-form skipper Babar. However, Khusdhil stood firm with his fire power knock to take Pakistan over the victory line.

Centurion Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks were on song as they set the tone for West Indies to score 305-8 against Pakistan after the visiting team opted to bat first. Hope and Brooks stayed long at the crease to put the home side under pressure.

Attacking shots and aggressive mindset must have amused almost a full house here at the stadium but the fans really wanted to see their team making a comeback.

After Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up Kyle Mayers for just nine runs, Pakistan generated a hope of getting tourists bowl out earlier. But, Hope shattered the hopes of the men in green by scoring his 12th ODI century.

Hopes and Brooks scored 154 runs together, registering second-highest second-wicket partnership at Multan Stadium. The highest is of 159 runs between Graeme Smith and Shaun Pollock which they scored back in 2007.

A twist was needed in the game as fans were chanting ‘out, out, out’, generating a mesmerizing chorus voice in the ground. And, finally the twist came on the last ball of 31st over when Shadab Khan took a blinder at short third man.

In-form, Brooks edged off Mohammad Nawaz and never knew he had to walk off in such a way. Shadab stretched for full length dive to take a one-handed blinder. The right-handed batter scored 70 runs off 83 balls including seven boundaries.

It was Brook, who got out but the real threat in the form of Hope was looming over Babar Azam XI. He went onto score runs and completed his 12th century of 118 balls. Also, this magnificent performance helped him break the highest runs record of his countrymen and former West Indian captain Richie Richardson.

In 1987, Richardson had scored highest 110 runs in ODIs in Pakistan. However, Hope is now the new highest ODI run-scorer in Pakistan with 127 off 134 balls laced with 15 boundaries and a maximum.

Pakistan made a comeback in the field but Romario Shepherd (25) and Rovman Powell (32) smacked the Pakistani bowlers to race West Indies’ score once again.

Haris Rauf remained expensive for conceding 77 runs off his 10 overs but also took four wickets. Afridi bagged two wickets while Shadab and Nawaz shared a wicket apiece. Hasan Ali went wicket-less and conceded 68 runs in 10 overs.

