Four bogies of Karachi Express derail near Karachi

KARACHI: Four bogies of 15 Up Karachi Express train derailed near Karachi Cantt Station soon after it started its journey for Lahore the other day.

According to spokesman for Pakistan Railways, four bogies of Lahore-bound 15 Up Karachi Express train including two Economy Class coaches, one AC Standard and one AC Sleeper coach derailed near Karachi Cantt Station. He informed that the train just started its journey and was running at 15kp/h speed when the accident occurred.

Luckily, no loss of life was reported due to the derailment of coaches while the relief work was initiated. The spokesman said soon the track would be cleared for rail traffic.