FIFA World Cup trophy lands in Pakistan

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Pakistan on its one-day tour and was received by country’s women football team captain Hajra Khan at the airport in Lahore.

The trophy will be unveiled in a hotel in Lahore, while former French footballer Christian Karembeu is accompanying the trophy.

The football fans will be able to take pictures with the trophy.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will start on November 21 and culminate with the final on December 18.

The trophy has visited nearly 50 countries till now and will next head to Saudi Arabia after Pakistan.