NATIONAL

Imran says ‘govt trying to put me behind bars on trumped-up charges’

By News Desk

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said come what may his party’s movement for “real freedom” would not stop until the coalition government led by PML-N announced the date of early elections.

“They [government] are trying to put me behind bars on trumped-up charges so that this movement could be stopped,” he said while addressing his party’s lawyers forum at his Banigala residence in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Reiterating his allegations that the incumbent rulers came into power through a ‘foreign conspiracy’, the PTI chairman asked his supporters to brace themselves up for any situation if he got arrested on ‘fake’ first information reports (FIRs).

“Come what may this movement for real freedom will not stop till the announcement of early elections,” he added.

Speaking about money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said the accused became the judge in his own case.

“You have to stand up for the rule of law… ensuring rule of law is the responsibility of lawyers and judiciary.”

He also lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding up notification of MPAs on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly, saying the move was aimed at protecting the government of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

“If they [ECP] fill vacant reserved seats, he [Hamza] would lose the majority,” he said.

Imran also alleged that the ECP was working hand in glove with the ruling PML-N to rig next elections. “No matter what they do we will win the elections,” he maintained.

Speaking about rising fuel and electricity prices, Imran said he had never witnessed such skyrocketing inflation in the history of the country.

“When they will go in public they will hear these two slogans “thieves and traitors”.

Speaking about the derogatory remarks made by India’s ruling BJP party’s leaders against Holy Prophet (PBUH), Imran urged the PML-N government to take “strict action” against New Delhi.

“I urge this government to cut diplomatic and trade ties with India and take a stand against them like Arab countries are boycotting their products,” he added.

Imran said due to the “flawed policies” of the incumbent government, international rating agency Moody’s downgraded Pakistan outlook from stable to negative.

“The credit rating of WAPDA has also been downgraded and now we will not be able to get loans to build dams… they [government] are the biggest threat to national security.”

The former premier said his government was toppled despite the fact that it steered the country out of multiple crises including Covid-19 pandemic and left the country’s GDP growth at 6 per cent.

Previous articlePML-Q, PTI MPAs granted bail in PA ruckus case
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-Q, PTI MPAs granted bail in PA ruckus case

Pre-arrest bails of eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Punjab Assembly members, and four officials of the assembly secretariat, were confirmed...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Arif Alvi approves reconstitution of National Economic Council

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Article 156 of the Constitution. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 8.2 mln overseas Pakistanis registered with NADRA

Over 8.2 Overseas Pakistanis registered with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the government was committed to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan advocates resolution of conflicts through dialogue, peaceful means

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that Pakistan always advocated for holding of dialogue and use of diplomacy as tools for pursuit of...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi for dispensation of speedy, inexpensive justice

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that while dispensing speedy and inexpensive justice, religious values needed to be understood with right reference and...
Read more
NATIONAL

People in Karachi throng fuel stations after expected hike in prices

People throng fuel stations in panic after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail hinted at another fuel price hike earlier in the day. As per details, a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Four bogies of Karachi Express derail near Karachi

KARACHI: Four bogies of 15 Up Karachi Express train derailed near Karachi Cantt Station soon after it started its journey for Lahore the other...

Over 8.2 mln overseas Pakistanis registered with NADRA

Pakistan advocates resolution of conflicts through dialogue, peaceful means

Qasim Akram wants to be next Babar Azam of this world

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.