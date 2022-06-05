Biological Diversity

Our mission should be to transfer planet earth to posterity at least in the same condition as we have got it. If we do not put an ear to climatic changes in time, we will never be in the good books of our posterity. Climate changes with their drastic effects will change the whole world especially 2.6 billion of the poorest people of the world. It will also eliminate other living creatures. During the last 40 years, animals and plants have dropped down to 50%. According to the ICUCN report, 20 to 30 per cent of plants and animals are in danger and are likely to extinct soon due to climatic changes. Oceans are the best source of absorbing heat, but they have also become victims of climatic changes. Since 1969, 700 meters of oceans have been getting warmer with an estimated temperature of 0.4 degrees. NASA statistics show that from 1993 to 2016 the average melting rate of ice has been recorded 280 billion tons, while in Antarctica during the same period 127 billion tons per annum melting of ice has been recorded.

Antarctica has recorded a 3% melting ratio during the last decade. Melting glaciers, boiling oceans, dying marines and wildlife and increasing heat are the harbingers of climatic changes. We are fully responsible for inflicting it. Temperature is consistently increasing due to greenhouse gasses. Juliet Georgia, USA, has the largest coil plant daily consuming 34000 coil and is annually adding 25 million tons of Co2. Deforestation has been started in Amazon forests for acquiring agricultural land. Scientists have been warning about the havoc of climatic changes since 1824 and later on in 1895. Fluctuating history of greenhouse gases is continuously increasing now. World temperature has been increasing for the last 150 years at an alarming rate. Volcano eruption, solar winds and other factors which cause climatic changes are contributing less than the human share. Volcano eruption causes only a 2% effect on climate change. Co2 has increased 3% since the industrial revolution. The changes which used to occur after centuries are happening in decades. Average temperature of the planet has booted up nine degrees higher than the Ice Age.

There will be an estimated increase of 1 to 2.3 ft in oceans due to rapid melting of ice with 4% higher than before which can cause a Tsunami. Severe weather conditions may further lead to devastating floods, drought, infertility and many more. Decrease in agricultural productivity level and water scarcity hazards are anticipated. The year 2020 is the worst year in human history in regard to Co2 increase in the atmosphere. As per NASA statistics, the world temperature in 2019 was 1.8 degrees which has jumped to more than expected during 2020. The five warmest years in human history from 1880 to 2019 are from 2015 to 2020. We are highly responsible by adding up 11% of greenhouse gases to the climatic changes as compared to 6% of total added up by the rest of other factors. It is also ironic that only 3% of total allocated funds to control climate change are used on natural solutions.

We have to invest more in natural solutions to get rid of the monster. We have to plant and replant. Through plantation, we cannot only push the climate monster back to its din but we can also create more jobs than the oil and gas industry. If the temperature continues increasing with its present ratio, there is apprehension of a 1.5% temperature increase from 2030 to 2052. During the previous century, 08 islands were swallowed up by Oceans. According to the Zoology Society of London, wildlife has dropped to 40% during the past 40 years and from 1970 to 2014 fish, birds, reptiles and some other species have declined to 60%. Co2 is the biggest hazard in this regard, the amount of Co2 which is estimated to be present until 1750, a total of it has been added up in the air during the last 40 years. We are also consuming natural resources more than their production. The most fatal and perilous weather conditions of human history have occurred 3% more in the last two decades. Heavy rain spell has increased to 4%, heatstroke 43%, drought 17% floods up to 16%. In 2018, 120,000 sqkm Tropical forests were cut down which resulted in 11% Co2 in the world climate. We are going to add up one billion ton of plastic in the coming 20 years which will further intensify the situation.

PROF. ABDUL SHAKOOR SHAH

LAHORE