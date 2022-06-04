Sports

Real Madrid’s Benzema drops appeal over ‘sex tape’ sentence

By AFP
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

PARIS: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped an appeal against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape, his lawyer said Saturday.

Benzema was sentenced in November 2021 and fined 75,000 euros ($82,000) over the 2015 extortion attempt that shocked French football and saw him exiled from the French national team for five-and-a-half years.

The Real Madrid star has finally dropped his appeal, his lawyer Hugues Vigier told AFP, confirming a report on the Actu78 website.

The Versailles court of appeal will notify the parties of the withdrawal order on Tuesday.

Vigier previously told French sports daily L’Equipe Benzema he did so because he was “exhausted” by the process.

“This withdrawal endorses a ruling of condemnation and apparently of guilt. It is a judicial truth. But it is not reality,” he said.

Scrapping the appeal makes definitive the November ruling against him.

Benzema was one of five people tried over the ultimately unsuccessful attempt to blackmail Valbuena with a sexually explicit video stolen from his phone.

He was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but rather of conspiring with the suspected blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them off.

The 34-year-old footballer had been set to appeal on June 30-July 1 at the court in Versailles, outside Paris. His former lawyer, Antoine Vey, had said Benzema would explain himself in person at the appeal trial.

In its November judgment, the Versailles criminal court ruled that Benzema had “implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his teammate to submit to the blackmail”.

It added he had shown “no kindness towards Valbuena”, as he had claimed, but “just the opposite” and had even appeared to take pleasure in his fellow player’s plight.

The affair rocked the French national team and led to the Madrid star being cast out of the side for five-and-a-half years before making a surprise return to “Les Bleus” in 2021 in time for the European championship.

Benzema, who has always maintained his innocence, has on several occasions expressed his desire to turn the page on the affair as soon as possible.

News of the star striker’s announcement that he was dropping his appeal came just hours after he scored a brilliant opening goal in France’s UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark in Paris.

The Danes, however, recovered to win 2-1 after substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice.

Benzema is a favourite for the Ballon d’Or after helping Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris last weekend.

Previous articleEpaper – June 4-2022 LHR
Next articleMagnitude 5 earthquake strikes Kuwait: information ministry
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Blundell puts personal ambition aside as New Zealand dominate England

LONDON: Tom Blundell has insisted thoughts of a coveted place on the Lord's honours board will be at the back of his mind after...
Read more
Sports

National judokas’ training camp in full swing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan judokas’ training camp is in full swing at Kunj Football Stadium Abbottabad under the supervision of Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi, Pakistan Judo...
Read more
Sports

German Olympian Oliver Korn visits NHS

LAHORE: German hockey great, Olympian Oliver Korn, visited Khwaja Junaid Hockey Academy at the National Hockey Stadium (NHS) and played hockey with the children...
Read more
Sports

PCB announces affordable ticket prices for Pak-West Indies ODIs

MULTAN: To mark the return of international cricket to the City of Saints Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set affordable ticket prices...
Read more
Sports

Special Olympic games: Tanzeemul Lisan wins 12 medals

FAISALABAD: The Tanzeemul Lisan Faisalabad, an institute of special children, has won 12 medals in Special Olympics National Games-2022. The four special athletes – Muhammad...
Read more
Sports

Norway marks opening victory over Serbia in UEFA Nations League

BELGRADE: Norway national football team edged Serbia 1-0 in an away match to kick off their UEFA Nations League  Group B4 compaign  at the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Real Madrid’s Benzema drops appeal over ‘sex tape’ sentence

PARIS: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped an appeal against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France...

Epaper – June 4-2022 LHR

Epaper – June 4-2022 KHI

Epaper – June 4-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.