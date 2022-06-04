Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Kuwait: information ministry

KUWAIT CITY: An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Kuwait, the ministry of information tweeted on Saturday.

The ministry said: “The Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring 5 … southwest of al-Ahmadi, and it occurred at exactly 04:28:02 am Kuwait time (0128 GMT), at a depth of 5 km (3 miles)”.

سجلت الشبكة الوطنية الكويتية لرصد الزلازل بالمعهد اليوم السبت الموافق 4/6/2022 زلزالا بقوة 5 بمقياس ريختر جنوب غرب الأحمدي، وقد حدث في تمام الساعة 04:28:02 صباحا بتوقيت دولة الكويت، وعلى عمق 5 كيلومتر بباطن الأرض

وكما شعر فيه العديد من المواطنين والمقيمين في أنحاء البلاد#الكويت pic.twitter.com/xMSn1UCzzu — MOI – وزارة الإعلام (@MOInformation) June 4, 2022

Kuwait’s Fire Force also said that there was no damage as a result of the earthquake.