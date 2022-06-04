World

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Kuwait: information ministry

By Reuters
A paraglider flies the Kuwaiti national flag at a beach in Kuwait City on February 19, 2022, ahead of the celebrations of the 61th Independence Day and the 31st anniversary of the end of the Iraqi invasion of the Gulf country. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

KUWAIT CITY: An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Kuwait, the ministry of information tweeted on Saturday.

The ministry said: “The Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring 5 … southwest of al-Ahmadi, and it occurred at exactly 04:28:02 am Kuwait time (0128 GMT), at a depth of 5 km (3 miles)”.

Kuwait’s Fire Force also said that there was no damage as a result of the earthquake.

Reuters

