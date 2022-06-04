NH&MC conducts first-ever robotic surgeries

LAHORE: For first-time in medical history of Punjab, National Hospital & Medical Centre (NH&MC), Lahore carried out robotic surgeries, achieving another milestone in its quest for introducing and provision of modern healthcare facilities in the country.

The National Hospital & Medical Centre, Lahore, an extensive multidisciplinary facility of healthcare services, conducted 13 robotic surgeries including five urology surgeries and four each gynecology and general surgeries.

A team of well-trained surgeons carried out the surgeries under the supervision of renowned surgeons including former Services Hospital Dean Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz and Prof Dr Muhammad Waris Farooka. Prof Dr Farooka is renowned Laparoscopic/General surgeon and is a Professor of Surgery at SIMS.

The National Hospital & Medical Centre has established five special operations theatres for robotic surgeries with a huge cost of Rs250 million.

Both Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz and Prof Dr Muhammad Waris Farooka have expressed their hope that the commencement of robotic surgeries will help people avail world-class medical facilities at local level.