CITY

NH&MC conducts first-ever robotic surgeries

By Staff Report

LAHORE: For first-time in medical history of Punjab, National Hospital & Medical Centre (NH&MC), Lahore carried out robotic surgeries, achieving another milestone in its quest for introducing and provision of modern healthcare facilities in the country.

The National Hospital & Medical Centre, Lahore, an extensive multidisciplinary facility of healthcare services, conducted 13 robotic surgeries including five urology surgeries and four each gynecology and general surgeries.

A team of well-trained surgeons carried out the surgeries under the supervision of renowned surgeons including former Services Hospital Dean Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz and Prof Dr Muhammad Waris Farooka. Prof Dr Farooka is renowned Laparoscopic/General surgeon and is a Professor of Surgery at SIMS.

The National Hospital & Medical Centre has established five special operations theatres for robotic surgeries with a huge cost of Rs250 million.

Both Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz and Prof Dr Muhammad Waris Farooka have expressed their hope that the commencement of robotic surgeries will help people avail world-class medical facilities at local level.

Previous articlePTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Body set up to probe Lahore hospital fire incident

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday formed a committee to investigate the fire that erupted on the third floor of Lahore Children Hospital. According to...
Read more
LAHORE

LGH appoints 100 new medical house officers

LAHORE: As many as 100 new medical house officers (MHOs) have been appointed in the Lahore General Hospital in different departments. According to the LGH...
Read more
LAHORE

PRA sets to exceed revenue target for third year

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on Wednesday claimed to have collected more than Rs150 billion revenue against the target of Rs155 billion set for...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab gets new advocate general

LAHORE: Governor Balig ur-Rehman on Wednesday appointed Mian Shahzad Shaukat as the new advocate general of Punjab. A notification to this effect was also issued...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Brave New World

I‘m sure all Imran Khan’s well wishers are happy that he will find a career after having been Prime Minister, as a writer of...
Read more
LAHORE

Cleric who solemnised Dua Zehra’s nikkah arrested

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday claimed that nikkah of Dua Zehra — the 14-year-old girl from Karachi was “bogus” and arrested the cleric who had...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Taliban willing to send troops to India for training: Mullah Yaqoob

Afghanistan’s all-powerful Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub, son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, has expressed willingness to send Afghan army personnel to India for military...

China unveils details of Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission

Chinese envoy blames US, UK for ‘plotting another investigation’ trip to Xinjiang

Child among 4 of same family burnt in Shangla wildfire

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.