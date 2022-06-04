NATIONAL

PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari

By APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Saturday said that the previous PTI government hatched a conspiracy against the country by deliberately taking wrong decisions on economic front.

Addressing a media conference here, she said that they (PTI government) rather being accountable of four year’s incompetence and bad economic policies, were raising questions on just a four weeks old present government. She said the PML-N took tough and daring step in these circumstances and it would prove its metal by resolving prevailing challenges.

The PML-N unlike the PTI, was not doing politics just for the sake of politics but it was sincere with the people and would go to every extent to provide them relief.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been a target of political victimization during the past four years and was still facing cases against him, she remarked.

Azma Bukhari said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was very concerned over load-shedding and had directed rapid measures to control the menace. She said that the incompetency of the previous government brought back load-shedding as they did not ensure maintenance of the power plants in time, nor they purchased in time LNG on cheaper rates.

She said the present government announced relief on flour prices and subsidized flour was being provided to the masses across the province. Steps were also being taken to reduce the price of Roti at ‘tandoors’.

Price control committees established throughout the province would monitor prices of the commodities and ensure the provision on fixed rates, she added.

Previous articleGovt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashhood
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE: Pakistan Mulslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashood on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

OPP launched as major platform for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) – a major new platform for academic access and public diplomacy for Pakistani students – was launched at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Child among 4 of same family burnt in Shangla wildfire

SWAT: Four members of a same family burnt alive in a wildfire broke out on Friday night on a hill in Chakesar area of...
Read more
NATIONAL

OGRA determines colossal hike in gas prices by upto 45pc for FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has okayed significant increase in the gas prices by up to 45 percent in order to address...
Read more
NATIONAL

APCC approves Rs 2184 billion development outlay for FY 2022-23

-- Rs 800 billion approved for federal PSDP outlay ISLAMABAD: The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) on Saturday approved the national development outlay at Rs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts discuss RE potential at workshop on green financing guidelines on CPEC   

ISLAMABAD: China’s potential in renewable energy generation can potentially drive a massive shift in Pakistan’s energy sector. It could also serve as a viable...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China unveils details of Shenzhou-14 crewed space mission

BEIJING: The Shenzhou-14 manned mission is slated to be launched at 10:44 on Sunday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China’s...

Chinese envoy blames US, UK for ‘plotting another investigation’ trip to Xinjiang

Child among 4 of same family burnt in Shangla wildfire

OGRA determines colossal hike in gas prices by upto 45pc for FY 2022-23

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.