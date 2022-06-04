N League ministers in Punjab demand bulletproof cars

ISLAMABAD: In the midst of record inflation and a severe energy crisis, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members of the cabinet in Punjab have put forward demands for armoured vehicles for official use, reports citing sources said on Saturday.

Attaullah Tarar, a spokesperson for the Punjab government, returned his official vehicle with a request to provide him with a bullet-proof car. He claimed he had threats to his life “which is why I’m making the request”.

Likewise, Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, a former Punjab Assembly speaker and a close aide of Cheif Minister Hamza Shehbaz, also refused to accept a slightly used ministerial car.

His son wrote a letter to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) requesting the department to provide his father with a brand new vehicle.

It is pertinent to mention here the department has not purchased the latest vehicles and instead provided used pool cars to the cabinet.