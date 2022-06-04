NATIONAL

N League ministers in Punjab demand bulletproof cars

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In the midst of record inflation and a severe energy crisis, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members of the cabinet in Punjab have put forward demands for armoured vehicles for official use, reports citing sources said on Saturday.

Attaullah Tarar, a spokesperson for the Punjab government, returned his official vehicle with a request to provide him with a bullet-proof car. He claimed he had threats to his life “which is why I’m making the request”.

Likewise, Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, a former Punjab Assembly speaker and a close aide of Cheif Minister Hamza Shehbaz, also refused to accept a slightly used ministerial car.

His son wrote a letter to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) requesting the department to provide his father with a brand new vehicle.

It is pertinent to mention here the department has not purchased the latest vehicles and instead provided used pool cars to the cabinet.

Previous articleFiremen battle to put out blaze at Karachi department store
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Firemen battle to put out blaze at Karachi department store

KARACHI: A huge fire that erupted in a superstore’s basement in a multi-storey building located near Jail Chowrangi earlier this week has still not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Safdar, PML-N lawmaker indicted in treason case

LAHORE: Indicting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader retired Captain Safdar Awan and party lawmaker Imran Khalid Butt in a case of treason, a court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif claims Imran’s government ‘miserably failed’ Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that despite "wasting" billions of rupees, the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party could not complete any...
Read more
NATIONAL

Green CPEC to play vital role in Pakistan’s efforts against climate change

ISLAMABAD: As the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) further advances, it can play an important role in the country's effort to mitigate climate change effects,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Medicines worth millions burnt after fire erupts at Lahore hospital

LAHORE: A huge fire broke out at the Children's Hospital in the Ferozepur Road neighbourhood of Lahore on Saturday. The incident of the massive fire...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC orders police to register cases of forced disappearances

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the police to register cases of enforced disappearances of people as it sought a report in this...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Military conference on electrophysiology: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The inaugural session of the three-day-long 18th International Electrophysiology Conference -- titled Rhythm for Life 2022 -- was held on Saturday at the...

Sharif claims Imran’s government ‘miserably failed’ Gwadar

Green CPEC to play vital role in Pakistan’s efforts against climate change

Medicines worth millions burnt after fire erupts at Lahore hospital

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.