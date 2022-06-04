NATIONAL

Safdar, PML-N lawmaker indicted in treason case

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN - JULY 8: Safdar Awan (C), the son in law of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, walks along with the supporters of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of Sharif prior to his arresting by the officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on July 8, 2018. A Pakistani court on Friday has sentenced Sharif to 10 years in prison on corruption charges related to four luxury London flats. His daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, received a seven-year sentence, while his son-in-law, Safdar Awan, was given a one-year sentence. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

LAHORE: Indicting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader retired Captain Safdar Awan and party lawmaker Imran Khalid Butt in a case of treason, a court in Gujranwala on Saturday summoned the witnesses on June 20.

Both Awan and Butt appeared in the court of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azam Khan.

The court also summoned both the accused in the case of interference in official duty on June 29.

The court also exempted Awan and another suspect in the case, Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, from the appearance on the next date of the hearing, while Butt and a former mayor of Gujranwala were asked to appear.

The Gujranwala police had booked Awan in a treason case on October 5, 2020, for using hate language against the state institutions in his address to the PML-N’s consultative meeting at the house of Butt on October 2. Butt was also booked in the case.

