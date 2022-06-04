Safdar, PML-N lawmaker indicted in treason case

LAHORE: Indicting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader retired Captain Safdar Awan and party lawmaker Imran Khalid Butt in a case of treason, a court in Gujranwala on Saturday summoned the witnesses on June 20.

Both Awan and Butt appeared in the court of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azam Khan.

The court also summoned both the accused in the case of interference in official duty on June 29.

The court also exempted Awan and another suspect in the case, Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, from the appearance on the next date of the hearing, while Butt and a former mayor of Gujranwala were asked to appear.

The Gujranwala police had booked Awan in a treason case on October 5, 2020, for using hate language against the state institutions in his address to the PML-N’s consultative meeting at the house of Butt on October 2. Butt was also booked in the case.