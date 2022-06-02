New dams vital to bolster agriculture, achieve self-sufficiency in food: Khursheed Shah

MOHMAND: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday said that construction of new dams is vital for bolstering agriculture productivity, fulfilling people’s water requirements and achieving self-sufficiency in food.

Talking to media persons after visiting different sections of the under-construction Mohmand dam, costing Rs 309.6 billion, the minister said this multifaceted project is very important for the country’s economy and agricultural water needs, besides provision of clean drinking water to Peshawar and adjoining areas.

He said 20 per cent work on Mohmand dam has been completed while the remaining work would be completed by 2026. “Pakistan is an agricultural country and construction of new dams is required to bolster agriculture production and ensure food security,” he said.

He said large dams have a direct impact on the economy and if four new dams are built then not only our economic and agricultural growth would improve but immensely help in paying out of the country’s debts.

With completion of Mohmand dam, he said, the water shortage problem of Peshawar would be addressed. Over 300 million gallons of water per day would be provided to Peshawar from Mohmand dam for drinking purposes with Rs957 million benefits. Likewise, the project would provide 2.86 billion units of environment-friendly electricity to the national grid every year with an estimated Rs45.76 billion annual revenue.

Khursheed Shah said that there was a time when Pakistan had provided Rs200 million financial assistance to Germany.

To a question about Imran Khan’s recent statement about Pakistan’s split, Khurhseed Shah strongly deplored it and said that Pakistan is an atomic power and no one can cast an evil eye on it.

He said Pakistan has a powerful army which is always ready for safeguarding the motherland, besides countering any external and internal challenges.