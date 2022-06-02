NATIONAL

Hindu families flee occupied Kashmir after targeted killings

By Reuters
SRINAGAR, INDIA - AUGUST 7: CRPF men patrol during the curfew hours on August 7, 2016 in Srinagar, India. Kashmir has been reeling under violence, curfew and separatists called protest shutdown for the last 28 days. At least 52 people, including 50 civilians and two policemen, have died and more than 3,500 were injured in the present unrest triggered by the death of Hizbul commander, Burhan Wani, on July 8. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

SRINAGAR: More than 100 Hindu families have fled the occupied region of Kashmir as panic spread after the killing of a Hindu school teacher in the Muslim-majority region, a community leader said on Wednesday.

Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead Rajni Bala, 36, outside a government school in Kulgam that lies south of Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar — the latest in a spate of targeted killings of Hindus and Muslims.

India has been fighting an armed freedom movement in Kashmir since the late 1980s.

Avtar Krishan Bhat, president of a Hindu Kashmiri Pandit colony in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla, said that around half of the 300 families living in the area had fled since Tuesday.

“They were terrified after yesterday’s killing. We will also leave by tomorrow as we are waiting for a government response,” he said. “We had asked the government to relocate us outside Kashmir.”

Residents said police had sealed off a Hindu area in Srinagar and stepped up security around places where Kashmiri Pandit government employees live.

The local administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on families fleeing, but the region’s top government official, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, last month assured Kashmiri Pandits that measures would be taken for their security.

India and its arch-rival Pakistan both claim Jammu and Kashmir — which New Delhi reorganised into two federally administered territories in 2019 — in full but each only controls one part of the Himalayan region.

Some 250,000 members of the Hindu clergy, called Pandits, left the Kashmir valley because of a sharp rise in killings of Hindus and attacks on their homes at the start of a rebellion by fighters in 1989.

Last month, a Kashmiri Pandit working for the local government was shot dead inside his office, leading to protests by other employees from the minority community who demanded re-location to safer areas outside the Kashmir valley.

“We have killed all those militants who were responsible for the earlier killings,” Kashmir valley’s police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters

