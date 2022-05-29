NATIONAL

President felicitates newly elected President, office bearers of CPNE

By APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNC) Kazim Khan and other office bearers.

The President expressed the hope that the newly elected leadership of CPNE will play its role against the publishing and spread of fake and unverified news.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among youth on the positive use of social media and for identifying the fake news.

He asked the media under the CPNE leadership to play its role for raising awareness for welfare of special persons and rights of women. He underlined the need for giving moral training to people for tackling social evils.

Media should promote high moral values and Islamic teachings for eradicating social evils, he added.
The President expressed the hope that the new leadership of CPNE will fully fulfill its social responsibilities.

Previous articleIHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in missing persons cases
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in missing persons cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sunday directed the federal government to serve notices to ex-president Pervez Musharraf and all other successors — the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala gunned down in Mansa district

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was killed on Sunday by unknown assailants in Jawaharke village in Indian Punjab’s Mansa district, The Wire reported. The report said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ashrafi seeks action against those who visited Israel on Pakistani passports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday urged the government to take legal action against those who visited Israel...
Read more
NATIONAL

STP to contest LG polls in Sindh against feudal lords: Qadir Magsi

HYDERABAD: Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) chairman Dr Qadir Magsi on Sunday said that his party will give tough time to PPP in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Singer Edava Basheer dies during live performance

Kollam, India: The video of the veteran Indian singer Edava Basheer passing away during a live concert in the Kollam district of the Kerala...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omar Ayub Khan seeks registration of FIR against Rana Sanaullah

HARIPUR: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Interior...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

STP to contest LG polls in Sindh against feudal lords: Qadir...

HYDERABAD: Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) chairman Dr Qadir Magsi on Sunday said that his party will give tough time to PPP in the...

Singer Edava Basheer dies during live performance

Omar Ayub Khan seeks registration of FIR against Rana Sanaullah

Mbappe made ‘good decision’ to stay at PSG

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.